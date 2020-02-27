Cold weather is still with us, but Ariel Winter is looking red hot. The Modern Family actress, 22, just revealed a total hair transformation—and it's going to make you seriously consider switching up your look.

On February 25, Winter shared a few shots of her previously black hair in a post on Instagram, alongside the caption, "bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))" Shortly after, she posted a photo of her new strawberry blonde locks, and wrote in the caption, "I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?"

Her fans went crazy over her new look (and rightfully so). In less than a day, Winter received over 300K likes and 3K-plus comments on her red hair pic.

"Kim Possible vibesss," one commenter wrote, with another adding, "WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!"

Winter's fiery hair look is all thanks to colorist Tabitha Dueñas of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles. Dueñas revealed in a press release that Winter has been eyeing the fierce shade for while now.

"With Modern Family's long run ending, Ariel is finally free to have the hair color she wants," wrote Dueñas. "She wanted to strip out the black and go back to her strawberry golden blonde look we had done previously when she was on break from filming. She said she never wants to go back to black again."

The full transformation took a lot of work. Because Winter's hair is naturally dark, Dueñas said she had to slowly lighten her locks before she could start coloring it red.

"The seven hour process was done by stripping the black with color remover and then I used lightening cream in multiple rounds. All colors were ammonia free," Dueñas added. "And we finished her service with the In Common Crystal Cashmere Treatment."

Winter's new shade is a major spring mood, so you can expect this color to start trending. While we didn't want to see Modern Family go, we'll compromise for this pretty transformation.

