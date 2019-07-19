These All-Natural Toner Pads Are My One-Step Skincare Routine After Every Workout

When I hit the gym, I sweat—and I mean really sweat. My type of sweat sesh is more in line with that guy in the back of your hot yoga class dripping tiny puddles than a supermodel’s subtle dewy glow. There’s about a zero percent chance I’m walking out of the gym after just one quick wipe-off with the gym towels. But that’s where I enter the ultimate conundrum: My skin is prone to breaking out if I let the sweat linger, but I’m also typically rushing to catch the train. That’s where Arcona’s Triad Toner Pads ($45, marked down from $76; nordstrom.com) come in handy.

Post-spin class, I swipe one of the cotton pads(they’re pre-soaked in Arcona’s best-selling cranberry toner), across my face and neck. The refreshing toner removes any trace of leftover makeup, sweat, dirt, or excess oil, leaving my skin feeling clean but not tight. It’s a perfect medium that’s only possible because of the thoughtful combination of clarifying cranberry extract and nourishing rice milk.

For me, it’s the perfect on-the-go skincare tool that simplifies an entire routine (cleanse, rebalance, hydrate) into just one step. While I love keeping a pack in my gym bag, they’re also a great option for traveling. You don’t have to worry about liquid limits or keeping track of cotton pads. Their multi-tasking ingredients let you pare down your products to preserve sacred suitcase space.

To buy: Arcona Triad Toner Pads Dual-Pack ($45, marked down from $76); nordstrom.com

I first discovered Arcona’s cruelty-free line in college, when my mom stumbled across the brand at Nordstrom. I was hesitant to try anything new on my face after destroying my skin’s natural oil regulation with a harsh and over-aggressive anti-acne skincare routine in my teens. But a quick search led me to discover that not only was the line mostly vegan (except for honey in a few products), but it also focused on all-natural ingredients.

You never have to worry about questionable ingredients in Arcona products. Every product is made to order in small batches and skips out on suflates, parabens, nasty chemicals, silicone, mineral oils, and talc. Instead, you can focus on the added ingredients that actually help skin, like antioxidant-rich Vitamin E and pH-balancing witch hazel.

Of course the toning pads aren’t Arcona’s only stand out product. The brand’s adored Cranberry Gommage Exfoliant ($48; nordstrom.com) is great for decongesting clogged pores and exfoliating away dead skin. The Toner Tea Bar Cleanser ($40; nordstrom.com) is also one of my shower staples. The ingredients—a combination of manuka honey, Vitamin E, aloe, and yucca—clarify skin while also soothing and maintaining your natural pH.

But if I could only choose one product, I would recommend the triad pads every single time—and I’m not the only one. One reviewer called them their “number one skincare must have.” Between the exfoliating texture of the pad and refreshing fruit scent, I’m not surprised that they’re so popular among other customers as well.

Which comes to my only drawback: The price. Normally, a single pack of 45 runs you about $38. Luckily, you can score two full-sized packs for just $45 right now in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale that just kicked off today. But you’ll have to hurry if you want to try these one-step, portable toner pads—the Nordstrom sale ends August 4, taking the heavily-discounted price with it.

