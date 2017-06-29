The Best Way to Apply Liquid Foundation, According to a Makeup Artist

Getting your foundation just right is tougher than it seems. From finding the best shade for your skin tone to applying the product evenly, achieving a flawless foundation base takes skill. And don’t even get us started on choosing the best type of foundation for you. From powders to liquids to oil-free alternatives, ID’ing which kind of product works best for your skin type can be a challenge.
Because foundation is a mainstay in most of our beauty regimens, we asked a makeup artist to give us a step-by-step tutorial on how to apply liquid foundation. Turns out the tools you use really matter (spoiler alert: sponges are better than brushes!), as do the motions you make when putting on foundation. What’s more, there’s a science to which areas of the face you apply foundation to first. Curious to see how you can get your best complexion yet? Watch the video above for six simple steps for putting on liquid foundation like a pro.
- Use an egg-shaped sponge: The tool helps apply foundation evenly, so your face stays streak-free. For best results, first wet the sponge before dipping it into makeup.
- Move from the inside out: Begin by tapping product from the middle of the face, by the nose, and then move outwards toward the hairline. In general, you want more makeup in the center of your face.
- Next, move up: Start tapping the product on between the eyebrows, then move upwards to the forehead.
- Don’t forget down below: Next tap foundation on the chin and along the jawline. For longer-lasting color, put product on the lips too.
- Let it set: To keep foundation in place for hours, apply a setting powder using a small fluffy brush. Tap the powder onto any shiny spots on the face.
- Complete the look: Use a larger fluffy brush to stipple on more powder, then blend, blend, blend!