Apple Extract Is the Surprising Ingredient That Can Give you Softer, Brighter Skin

Jamie Chung
Yes, eating an apple a day might help keep the doctor away, but applying it topically could also be the secret to brighter, smoother-looking skin.
Rich in antioxidants, apple extract protects your skin from wrinkle-inducing free radicals and environmental aggressors like smoke, UV rays, pollution, and stress. It also contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which slough off dead skin without the use of irritating scrubs or microbeads, resulting in a higher skin-cell turnover rate and a softer, more radiant complexion. Here, five ways to start using the super ingredient in your routine.
1
Dermalogica Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask
2
Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Full Strength Exfoliating Mask
3
Indie Lee Swiss Apple Facial Serum
4
Innisfree Refreshing Deep Cleansing Foam with Apple Seed
5
Memebox Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil
