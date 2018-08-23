Apple Extract Is the Surprising Ingredient That Can Give you Softer, Brighter Skin

Jamie Chung

Yes, eating an apple a day might help keep the doctor away, but applying it topically could also be the secret to brighter, smoother-looking skin.

Lisa DeSantis
August 23, 2018

Rich in antioxidants, apple extract protects your skin from wrinkle-inducing free radicals and environmental aggressors like smoke, UV rays, pollution, and stress. It also contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which slough off dead skin without the use of irritating scrubs or microbeads, resulting in a higher skin-cell turnover rate and a softer, more radiant complexion. Here, five ways to start using the super ingredient in your routine.

1
Dermalogica Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask

courtesy of manufacturer
available at dermstore.com $21
SHOP NOW
2
Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Full Strength Exfoliating Mask

courtesy of manufacturer
available at amazon.com $45
SHOP NOW

3
Indie Lee Swiss Apple Facial Serum

courtesy of manufacturer
available at nordstrom.com $130
SHOP NOW
4
Innisfree Refreshing Deep Cleansing Foam with Apple Seed

courtesy of manufacturer
available at amazon.com $11
SHOP NOW
5
Memebox Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil

courtesy of manufacturer
available at amazon.com $12
SHOP NOW

