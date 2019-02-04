The Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner That Everyone Wants Right Now

Apple cider vinegar has been trending for some time now, from fans incorporating it into their diets to using the ingredient as a natural treatment for frizz-free, shiny tresses. But there is one apple cider vinegar shampoo and conditioner combination that people are particularly obsessed with.

According to Google Trends, searches for Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo have increased by 750% recently. What's more, the brand's conditioner has reached "breakout" status, meaning searches for it have grown more than 5,000%.

So, what's the deal with ACV hair products, and are they worth adding to your shower caddy?

Apple cider vinegar has a pH that's similar to that of skin and hair, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD). Because of its antimicrobial, anti-yeast, and anti-fungal properties, apple cider vinegar helps clean bacteria and other organisms from the skin, she adds. It can even help prevent dandruff. What's not to love?

RELATED: These Are the Real Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: $39 for both; amazon.com

The bestselling WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is made with spring water and organic apple cider vinegar. Pear and apple extracts help stimulate hair follicles and repair the damage hair goes through on a daily basis, explains New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.

The conditioner is packed with wheat protein, vitamins, and healthy oils (read: virgin coconut oil, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil), which naturally balance the pH of hair and scalp, Dr. Jaliman adds.

It also has more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon. "This product is AMAZING," wrote one reviewer. "My hair is so much healthier, shiny, alive, full, soft and flowing and growing so fast since I first started using this shampoo three months ago." Worried about smelling pungent afterwards? Don't be. "There is no vinegar smell after use," raves another.

While apple cider vinegar is safe to use, Dr. Nazarian advises against daily usage and only recommends short-contact, like in a shampoo. The acidic components could potentially break down delicate hair fibers, so limit use to once or twice weekly.

RELATED: Why Apple Cider Vinegar Might Be the Secret to Stronger, Shinier Hair

On the search for more ACV hair products? Dr. Nazarian loves Luseta Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($30; amazon.com) because it zaps oily strands and stimulates circulation to hair follicles to encourage growth.

Dr. Jaliman's pick: dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub ($38; dermstore.com), a treatment containing Himalayan sea salt to gently exfoliate the scalp and promote healthy tresses. It also boasts olive oil to deeply nourish your locks.

R+Co Acv Cleansing Rinse Acid Wash ($32; amazon.com) is another great option. Hydrating ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera leaf juice, and tamanu seed oil perfectly balance out apple cider vinegar’s powerful exfoliating properties. Also great? It really works to remove buildup from dry shampoo and other styling products.

Even more apple cider vinegar-infused products we we love: John Masters Organics Herbal Cider Hair Clarifier & Color Sealer ($17; amazon.com) to revitalize color-treated locks; Hair Dance Clarifying Growth Shampoo ($22; amazon.com) for thinning hair; and Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo and Conditioner ($7 each; walmart.com), which are packed with oat and apple cider vinegar to clarify the scalp and add shine to strands.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter