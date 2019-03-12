10 Holy Grail Anti-Aging Products Reddit Users Swear By

Reddit-approved moisturizers, eye creams, vitamin C serums, and more.
In a new thread this week on Reddit's popular r/SkincareAddiction forum, skincare-obsessed users were asked to share their "holy grail" (or "HG") anti-aging tips. In addition to smart lifestyle strategies that everyone should keep in mind—think drinking plenty of water, following a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep—many users commented with their go-to topical products that they think have been most effective at preventing signs of aging like fine lines, sagging skin, and deep wrinkles. Below, a few of their top picks. (Plus: If you're on Reddit, it's worth following along with the forum's upcoming "holy grail" threads, which will feature topics like rosacea, keratosis pilaris, and eczema.)
RELATED: 12 More Holy Grail Skincare Products That Reddit Users Would Buy Again and Again
1
Retinol or tretinoin
Many Reddit posters on this thread mentioned tretinoin, a powerful prescription-strength retinoid that's available in the form of creams and serums (some common brand names include Retin-A, Refissa, and Avita, among others). If you're not ready for a prescription-strength formula, though, there are plenty of over-the-counter retinol creams worth trying. "I just started using RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream and the RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Crème," says Reddit user According_to_me. "I started by using them every other day to incorporate them into my routine and now I’m using them pretty much every day. I love them so far."
2
SPF every single day
No surprise here: Like every dermatologist ever, many Reddit posters on the thread stressed the importance of a daily sunscreen habit to prevent signs of aging like fine lines and hyperpigmentation. "Right now my favorite is Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen," writes user jjbbeee. "Highly recommend."
3
Another great SPF option: Endurance Shield High Performance Sunscreen SPF 45. "Pretty solid/minimal ingredient list, good for sensitive skin, fragrance free, mineral, and non-greasy/no white cast," raves klambhop.
4
Eye cream
A good eye cream helps fight puffiness and dark circles and prevent fine lines around the corners of eyes from deepening. "I really love the Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado," says jjbbeee, noting that it's "very thick and moisturizing."
5
Squalane
This buzzy, ultra hydrating ingredient has been popping up in more and more skincare formulations lately, and it has Reddit's stamp of approval. "I use squalane religiously and it has made my dry skin softer and plumped it up," says user SkinEnthusiast, adding that their favorite brands are Biossance and The Ordinary. You can't go wrong with Biossance 100% Squalane Oil, which contains a form of squalane from renewable sugarcane.
6
Moisturizer
A deeply hydrating moisturizer is a must in any anti-aging routine. Many Reddit users rave about Drunk Elephant; the brand's Lala Retro Whipped Cream "is my HG," says caitrona.
7
Although you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on a moisturizer, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds that are equally hydrating. Skincare products from The Ordinary are frequently dubbed "HG" by Reddit users, who rave about their potent formulas and wallet-friendly price tags. After applying squalane, "I then apply a moisturizer, and which one I apply depends on the day," says SkinEnthusiast. "If my skin feels delicate I use The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA."
8
Vitamin C serum
Vitamin C is one of our all-time favorite anti-aging ingredients for a reason: It can do wonders to brighten skin, erase dark spots, and fight fine lines. Timeless Hyaluronic Acid Serum + Vitamin C "has the MAP [magnesium ascorbyl phosphate] form of vitamin C and matrixyl [a type of peptide]," says user AliceLid. "Two great anti-aging products in one serum. Plus it’s gentle, affordable, and doesn’t oxidize."
9
Sheet masks
Serum-soaked sheet masks deliver a serious dose of moisture to skin—particularly if you wear them overnight, as user sfenderbender does. "I'm a side-sleeper; but I recently found out that sleeping with a sheet mask on my face prevents me from turning over for some weird reason," they write. "So it's really helped me sleep on my back regularly now" to prevent wrinkles. Sfenderbender recommends the Tony Moly I'm Real sheet masks.
10
A sun hat
SPF is essential, but completely shielding skin from UV rays is the best strategy. A good sun hat will protect your face as well as areas like the ears and scalp that are harder to slather in sunscreen. "I searched everywhere for a wide-brimmed hat that wouldn’t make me sweat, made out of fabric, crushable, and not completely unstylish," writes AliceLid. "[I] settled on a Sun Protection hat made out of their special Solumbra fabric."