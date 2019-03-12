10 Holy Grail Anti-Aging Products Reddit Users Swear By

In a new thread this week on Reddit's popular r/SkincareAddiction forum, skincare-obsessed users were asked to share their "holy grail" (or "HG") anti-aging tips. In addition to smart lifestyle strategies that everyone should keep in mind—think drinking plenty of water, following a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep—many users commented with their go-to topical products that they think have been most effective at preventing signs of aging like fine lines, sagging skin, and deep wrinkles. Below, a few of their top picks. (Plus: If you're on Reddit, it's worth following along with the forum's upcoming "holy grail" threads, which will feature topics like rosacea, keratosis pilaris, and eczema.)

RELATED: 12 More Holy Grail Skincare Products That Reddit Users Would Buy Again and Again