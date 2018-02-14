6 Ways to Make Your Hands Look 10 Years Younger

No matter how young you feel, your hands may look otherwise. The skin on your hands ages faster than other parts of the body because it’s thin and often exposed to sun and abrasion. “The sun breaks down collagen in the hands, leaving them wrinkled and creating dark spots,” says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in Manhattan. “And we wash them constantly and some people Purell like crazy. They’re exposed to detergents and chemicals all the time.”

Even though we’re rough on our hands, there’s plenty you can do to keep them looking young. Try these six products below–they each have dermatologist-recommended ingredients to keep your hands soft, smooth, and ageless.