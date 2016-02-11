Another SI Swimsuit Rookie Has Been Revealed

Major congrats are in order for supermodel Bo Krsmanovic! She's the latest supermodel to land the prestigious 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie title. And if you haven't followed her yet on Instagram, we highly suggest you do so now. The beachy waves inspo is out of this world.

According to SI, the Serbian beauty has starred as a GUESS girl for three years and is the third rookie to be named this year. ICYMI, yesterday the publication announced that plus-size model Ashley Graham also claimed the amazing honor, while model Barbara Palvin was named rookie on Monday.

So who's the cover, you ask? You'll have to wait until Saturday for that major news drop. Tune into TNT on February 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed, the first-ever broadcast of the unveiling, hosted by Nick Cannon and Rebecca Romijn.

