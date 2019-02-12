Amazon Has Seriously Good Presidents’ Day Discounts This Year—Here’s Exactly What to Shop
You won’t have to think twice about adding these major steals to your cart.
If you’ve been waiting until February 18 to shop for Presidents’ Day, you don’t have to wait any longer—Amazon has all the deals you need to start shopping early.
In addition to its regular Deals of the Day, which change every 24 hours, you can save big on the site now. Many items start to go on sale around this time of year, so it’s a great opportunity to save on big-ticket items. You can save over $100 on the Tempur-Pedic mattress topper of your dreams, finally pick out the Fitbit you’ve been eyeing (several models are up to $40 off!), or grab a vitamin C serum that Amazon customers love for over 50% off.
Whatever you’ve been waiting to save a few bucks on, we’ve rounded up some of the best fitness, beauty, wellness, and home finds for you.
Best beauty and wellness deals on Amazon
• Organic Cold-Pressed Castor Oil for Eyelashes, Hair, Eyebrows ($10, marked down from $35)
• Oral-B White Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($45 marked down from $66)
• Verilux HappyLight Full-Size 10,000 Lux Bright Light Therapy Full Spectrum Lamp ($70, marked down from $100)
• M3 Naturals Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid for Face & Eyes ($17, marked down from $35)
• Oars + Alps Daily Natural Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer & Eye Cream ($18, marked down from $22)
Best athletic accessories deals on Amazon
• Fitbit Versa Smart Watch ($170, marked down from $200)
• Yes4All Hexagon Neoprene Coated Dumbbell ($33, marked down from $42)
• The Step Original Aerobic Platform ($60, marked down from $70)
• Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones ($90, marked down from $200)
• Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep and Heart Rate Tracker ($179, marked down from $200)
Best home deals on Amazon
• Orthopedic Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers ($21, marked down from $28)
• Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Premium Foam Mattress Topper, ($293, marked down from $400)
• LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker ($20, marked down from $40)
• YIHONG Set of 8 Stainless Steel Metal Straws ($8, marked down from $12)
• ROUND A’ROUND Cactus Room Fragrance Diffuser ($27, marked down from $33)
