This Mascara Makes My Lashes Look so Incredible That I've Been Using it For 8 Years

If I could only own one makeup product, it would be mascara. There’s something undeniably alluring about dark, full lashes that make your eyes pop. So it might surprise you to find out that I’ve been devoted to the same mascara, Buxom’s Lash Volumizing Mascara ($15, was $22; amazon), since I was 17.

That’s not to say I haven’t tried plenty of different mascaras over the years, from the O.G. Covergirl Lashblast ($4; amazon.com) to the influencer favorite Too Faced Better Than Sex ($42, was $54; amazon.com). But without fail, I *always* come back to Buxom.

Unlike other volumizing mascaras, this hourglass-shaped wand never causes clumping. The nylon fibers evenly coat my lashes in the jet-black formula before fanning out each lash for a final look that rivals extensions. I never use an eyelash curler because just one coat is enough to lift and curl my lashes to the same effect.

The formula itself is also the perfect consistency. It’s thick enough to control and manipulate your lashes, but also thin enough for building up layers. That means you only need one tube to achieve a soft, subtle day look as well as an intense night look.

I’ve lived in a plethora of climates: the sunny shores of Hawaii, the brutal cold of Chicago, and the humid armpit of New York City in the summer. But this mascara never budges, staying in place through the heat and cold. When I’m wearing my beloved Buxom product, the thought of flaking or racoon eyes is actually inconceivable.

While I don’t have sensitive eyes, I breathe easier knowing this product is made without synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, or funky chemicals. Instead, the mascara is made from nourishing Vitamin E and rose water that conditions your lashes without any extra steps. One reviewer, who said they typically get allergy-induced eczema on their sensitive eyelids, called it “the best mascara ever” for not causing flare-ups.

Of course, I have some other honorable mentions when it comes to my lash products. Pat McGrath’s Fetish Eyes Mascara ($40; amazon) provides intense volume when I’m going after a sultry night look. But the wand is harder to manipulate and I tend to end up with clumps. Blinc’s Tubing Mascara ($18, was $26; amazon) is also a solid waterproof option in a cinch. The unique formula creates tubes around the lashes that stay in place through a swim or sweat session, but can easily be removed with warm water.

Yet when it comes to my tried-and-true, holy grail mascara, there’s only one: Buxom. And lucky for you, it’s on sale for just $15 right now as part the Prime Day Deals—but remember that Amazon Prime Day only lasts until tonight, so you have to act fast if you want to get the mascara on heavy discount. And if you do, just a fair warning—your eyelash game is about to completely change.

