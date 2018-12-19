The Surprising Reason You Should Be Using Aloe Vera Gel in the Shower

4FR/Getty Images

Reserving it just for sunburns? Total. Missed. Opportunity.

By Susan Brickell
December 19, 2018
I keep an aloe plant within reach in my apartment to quickly treat stove burns, irritation from boiling water, and even minor incidents with my curling iron. I simply snap off part of the thick, fleshy green leaves to reveal the juicy gel inside, and rub it onto my skin to relieve pain and reduce redness. How much more natural can you get? Plus, aloe vera gel is my go-to (and probably yours) for soothing gnarly sunburns after a day at the beach.

It might interest you to know, though, that the benefits of aloe vera extend way beyond treating burns and peeling tans. The gel from the aloe plant contains anti-inflammatory properties, is a natural antiseptic, and even acts as a natural pain reliever, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. It also drastically hydrates dry skin, improves skin texture, and facilitates healing.

The superhero ingredient may also help prevent pimples. "Aloe is rich in compounds called anthraquinones, which have been shown to reduce levels of various types of bacteria on the skin, including acne-causing bacteria," explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

One Reddit user even claims to have cured her dry, itchy scalp with aloe. User a0udkh wrote that they applied a generous amount of aloe vera gel to her scalp, allowed it to sit for a few minutes, then rinsed. "Aloe vera gel is very lightweight and it DID NOT weigh my hair down or make it look greasy," the user wrote, adding that their favorite brand is Lily of The Desert Aloe Vera Gelly Soothing Moisturizer ($7; amazon.com).

Well, Reddit for the win, because aloe vera can do wonders not only for your skin, but also your hair and scalp, experts say. Dandruff and flakes are caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp and an inflammatory condition called seborrheic dermatitis, says Dr. Nazarian. "Aloe vera works to decrease the yeast proliferation on the skin and also decreases inflammation to improve dandruff and flakes and even the itch associated with the condition," she tells us.

Toying with the idea of adding a bottle of aloe vera gel to your shower caddy, but need a bit more guidance on how to actually use it? New York dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, recommends smoothing the gel directly onto your scalp and massaging it in. Leave on for five minutes, then rinse with warm water.

Another strategy is to mix the gel in a bowl with water. Apply this serum to hair and work through from roots to ends with a comb, then rinse, Dr. Jaliman says.

Bottom line? The pulp of the aloe plant itself can be used alone or as an extract in hair and skincare products. From body wash to face masks to pure organic aloe vera gel, we've got your dry skin and hair covered with nine dermatologist-approved picks.

Jason Natural Aloe Vera Shampoo

Dr. Nazarian recommends this intensely moisturizing shampoo to gently cleanse and hydrate frizzy, damaged locks. Boasting aloe vera and spirulina maxima extracts, the shampoo nourishes and restores hair's moisture while vitamin E adds shine. Also good? It's totally safe for color-treated tresses. Dr. Nazarian recommends applying and lathering it to the scalp, leaving it on for a minute, and then rinsing thoroughly.

Green Leaf Naturals Aloe Vera Gel for Skin, Face and Hair

Made of 99.75% cold-pressed aloe vera gel, Dr. Jaliman loves this pure organic option for hair and skin. The thin formula spreads evenly (without thick or gooey clumps) and leaves no sticky residue. Use it daily to moisturize your hair, face, and skin (miracle worker for soothing razor burn down there). Bonus: It's also available in a travel size version for less than $10.

Dove Go Fresh Pear and Aloe Vera Body Wash

One of Dr. Zeichner's favorites, this gentle moisturizing body wash has NutriumMoisture technology, which delivers natural nutrients to your skin. Even better? The formula has a light, refreshing fragrance and feel that will have you never wanting to leave your shower.

The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Day Cream

Skin feeling parched? This day cream is enriched with aloe vera sourced from Mexico and works to hydrate and calm dry skin. Plus, it's a great topical application for even those with sensitive skin, says Dr. Nazarian.

Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask

This cooling hydration face mask is so good, you can use it on your hands and all over your body, raves Dr. Jaliman. Packed with aloe and calendula extract, it soothes, softens, and revitalizes skin. While showering, apply the gel-like formula and allow it to penetrate your skin for five minutes while you shave or shampoo, then rinse.

Olay Cleansing Infusion Facial Cleanser with Deep Sea Kelp & Aloe Extract

The gentle, non-stripping formula of this creamy cleanser draws out impurities and restores hydration for a natural glow. Deep sea kelp and aloe extract hydrate dry skin, leaving you with a flake-free complexion.

Burt's Bees Aloe and Coconut Oil After Sun Soother

To heal sunburned limbs, we opt for this natural after-sun soother, bursting with natural antioxidants and nutrients to hydrate peeling skin. With a blend of coconut oil and aloe extract, the fast absorbing lotion has a non-greasy feel and helps calm redness and irritation from overexposure, too.

Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Body Lotion

100% pure aloe extract makes this a no-brainer for an everyday lotion to keep skin healthy and hydrated. Glycerin draws moisture to the skin, while healing micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly lock in moisture to allow the skin's natural barrier to recover. Lather up to stop dry skin in its tracks, or smooth over a sunburn after a day on the beach.

Saturday Skin Quench Intense Hydration Mask

Vitamin C-rich watermelon fruit extract and aloe leaf extract protect and soothe skin, while hyaluronic acid deeply moisturizes in this sheet mask. It also contains a powerful peptide complex that supports the natural collagen in your skin and improves elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Tip: After 20 minutes, remove the mask and tap the remaining essence into your skin.

