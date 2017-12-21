Allison Williams Just Dyed Her Hair the Color That Will Be Everywhere in 2018

It seems like almost every celeb—from Kim K. to Katy Perry—took a walk on the lighter side in 2017, including Get Out star Allison Williams. But the time has come that you're going to see a lot of them revert back. So, we're calling it: richer browns and chestnuts are going to make a resurgence in 2018.

In her latest Instagram post, Williams showed off her new hue with the caption, "Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back." Though we loved Williams as a blonde—and she would look gorgeous with any color hair—we have to admit we're quite partial to this shade of chocolate on the 29-year-old actress.

Colorist Cassie Cohen from Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger in New York City agrees that this color is a great one to choose if you're looking for a change: "Going darker lets different features pop. Your complexion will look brighter and eyes more vibrant, especially if you're used to seeing yourself with blonde hair," she says.

If you're a natural brunette who has gone blonde, you know how difficult it is to maintain the new color. Root touch-ups are necessary on an almost weekly basis, depending how quickly your hair grows; and often times, the bleaching process leaves strands feeling straw-like.

Now, if you've ever done the opposite transition—from blond to brown—you know that almost immediately, strands feel healthier, and reflect light like crazy the second your blowout is finished. This is because "dark dyes fill the hair strands where it may have been damaged, allowing it to feel a little more conditioned and less frizzy," explains Cohen.

It makes sense that with the colder weather, which can also wreck havoc on strands, Williams would want to make the change to a color that won't require as much upkeep. If you decide to do the same this winter, Cohen warns about washing too much: "Blonde hair is more porous, and won't hold onto the new richer color as well, so suds up as infrequently as possible and opt for a creamy cleanser when you do," she says.

To keep your new richer tone from going brassy, use a shampoo like Matrix Total Results Brass Off Shampoo ($15; amazon.com). It's a vibrant purple hue that will combat orange. And to maintain lush-looking locks no matter what color they are, try a gloss like John Frieda Liquid Shine Clear Hair Glaze ($8; amazon.com). You can also go to your salon and ask for a clear glaze. This will help to amp up the shine, which automatically signifies healthy hair.