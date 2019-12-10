Image zoom RAMONA ROSALES

While Ali Wong might be your go-to for a good laugh, it turns out the comedian also has a few beauty recommendations equally worthy of your attention. The Always Be My Maybe star shared her beauty routine with Into the Gloss, including her 10-minute makeup look and her go-to skincare products.

Like many celebrities, Wong’s bathroom cabinet includes a mix of pricey products and affordable counterparts. Luckily, the one product Wong uses to make her skin “so soft” is the latter: the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask ($10; amazon.com).

The popular mask has a combination of exfoliating and rejuvenating ingredients—like glycolic acid, pumpkin puree, and Vitamin C—that work together to remove dead skin cells and reveal a luminous complexion. The primary exfoliator is glycolic acid, which San Francisco-based dermatologist William Kwan, MD, previously told Health has “been used for decades and is helpful for treating acne, as well as fine lines and wrinkles.”

It also employs Vitamin C to stimulate collagen production (more anti-aging benefits!!!) and help improve your skin’s overall texture and quality. And while the fairly low dose of Vitamin C included ensures you won’t have to deal with irritation or redness, it’s still enough to target uneven pigmentation and dark spots.

To buy: Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $10; amazon.com

As the name suggests, the most prominent ingredients in the cruelty-free mask are pumpkin and Manuka honey. The honey adds a boost of antioxidants to the gentle formula, which lessens free radical damage on the skin, while the pumpkin gives natural moisturization benefits.

Considering the abundance of natural ingredients and Wong’s mention, we’re not too surprised this mask is nearly sold out at Walmart. Luckily, you can still get it on Amazon, where it has over 500 five-star reviews. Many shoppers rave that the texture of their skin greatly improves after using the 10-minute mask weekly, and even say it’ll make your skin “glow”.

The $10 treatment will also save you a good chunk of change on professional facials, according to one devoted user: “This mask is absolutely amazing! It literally feels and looks like I had a professional facial after using this! I am so glad that I found this mask, and it will be added to my weekly face mask routine. My skin literally looks and feels baby soft. It takes ten years worth of damage off. It will save you hundreds if you get professional facials!”

Between Wong’s stamp of approval and the hyper-enthused reviewers, it’s clear this anti-aging mask needs a spot in your nightly routine. Just be sure to grab your own mask *before* telling everyone you know about it.

