Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already iconic in more ways than one: she's the youngest woman elected to ever serve in Congress, and still rocks chic gold hoops and a swipe of red lipstick. The 30-year-old congresswoman has made a serious case for an everyday red pout, and she recently was generous enough to reveal the very (affordable!) brand behind her signature look.

In her "Beauty Secrets" video with Vogue, Ocasio-Cortez spills that she started wearing a red lip during her first primary election when no one knew who she was outside of her community. "We were out, we were knocking on doors, we were making sure that people were being heard. When you're always running around, sometimes the best way to really look put together is a bold lip," she tells Vogue. "I will wear a red lip when I need a boost of confidence," she adds.

Image zoom Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

While sharing her beauty routine, AOC whips out the star product in her lineup: "Whenever you see me wearing a red lip, most of the time, it's this one," she says of Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso ($22; amazon.com).

As much as she loves to experiment with different beauty products, Ocasio-Cortez confesses that she really needs a liquid lipstick that won't budge—and this one does the trick. "I don't have time to run in and out of the bathroom doing touch-ups," she says, referring to her must-have Stila shade as "indestructible." What makes her favorite red lippy *so* good is that it offers up to 12 hours of staying power, so it won't bleed or end up on your clothes. Plus, the creamy formula won't become cracked or dry, since it's packed with vitamin E and avocado oil, which hydrate, soften, and protect your pout.

To apply, Ocasio-Cortez suggests first painting the "low risk zone," or the center of your lips, with the applicator brush, and then working your way out until your pout is fully coated. "Voilà," she says as she twists the cap back on her Stila lipstick. "Even I feel a little more oomph with the red on."

Image zoom

You don't just have to take AOC's word for it, though—the lippy has also earned over 1,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many calling it their "favorite lipstick of all time." Customers love that it's not oily or drying and that the formula stays on all day (even while eating and drinking. One reviewer noted that the neutral, blue-based red hue is flattering on almost every skin tone and is daytime-appropriate, too: "It's a statement red without being too "in your face" and for that reason, I can wear it during the day as well!"

Proving just how long-lasting the red lipstick is, Ocasio-Cortez ends the video by planting a kiss on her pup, and sharing a mantra close to her heart: "You cannot get your feelings of beauty and confidence from anyone but yourself." Beauty is an "inside job"—it comes from within—and no amount of makeup can compensate for loving yourself, she adds. And we couldn't agree more. But if you ever need an extra boost of confidence, pick up AOC's favorite red liquid lipstick.