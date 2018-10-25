The 9 Best Anti-Aging Products on Amazon Under $20

In addition to retinol, this affordable cream contains powerful ingredients such as vitamin E, shea butter, and jojoba oil. We're guessing what will really sell you, though, are the 3,500 nearly perfect reviews (yes, you read that right).

What Amazon reviewers say:

"This is the first time I have purchased a cosmetic product solely based on previous reviews. I have sensitive skin so have never tried a retinoid product before. I have nice enough skin but I’m 45 and have a few sun spots. I have been amazed at the change in my complexion. After a week of use 2x/day it looked brighter, more even in tone, almost younger. I have had no dryness, and have even started using it around my eyes with no dryness. Great product!" —Colby

"I ordered this moisturizer because I saw two empty containers in my neighbor's trash! I know this sounds crazy, but I figured that it had to be good if she ordered two of them. She's a really good-looking woman who takes care of herself and she has a successful business. She can most likely afford expensive creams, but she uses this, so I thought I should give it a try. I absolutely love this cream! It makes my skin feel smooth, firm, and very hydrated. I love how it doesn't make my face burn or sting like other retinol products. It's great for both day and night, and also around my sensitive eye area. I used to spend more for face cream, but it really isn't necessary when I can get results with a reasonably priced product. I'm so glad I noticed the trash that day!" —Chikz