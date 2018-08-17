This Aerie Model Refuses to Apologize for Her Armpit Hair and We Are Loving It

The #AerieREAL campaign just keeps getting better. The clothing company has recently featured models who happen to have various health conditions, like alopecia and diabetes. Now the brand is putting all-natural armpits on display for the world to see.

“Don’t for a second compare your beauty to anyone else’s and think you are anything less,” Aerie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a model rocking the Ribbed Lace Plunge Bralette and lifting her arms to show off her body hair.

But the model’s unshaven armpits aren’t the only things that make her just like the rest of us. She also has braces, something so many young women can relate to but are rarely seen in ads.

“Everything unique about you is beautiful,” Aerie wrote. “Everything genuine about you is gorgeous.”

Aerie’s followers were certainly fans of the post. “I’ve never seen such a fearless, inclusive, and bold brand!!!!” one user wrote.

Some couldn’t contain their excitement. “YES GIRL YES,” another commented.

Aerie concluded its caption with a message of empowerment for all women: “You are a force that no one shall mess with.”