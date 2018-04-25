Iskra Lawrence, Aly Raisman, and Yara Shahidi Pose With Their Moms in Aerie's Newest Campaign

Aerie first caught our attention back in 2014 when they introduced ads featuring models without photo retouching—embracing stretch marks, cellulite, freckles, and other so-called "flaws" that are often deemed imperfect in fashion ads. Since then, the brand has continued to have models with different body types grace billboards and magazine pages. And in their newest campaign, they're making their ads even more personal.

Aerie

Aerie

In continuation of the #AerieReal Role Model campaign, which launched in January with Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman, and Iskra Lawrence, the brand decided to feature their role models' own role models—a.k.a., their moms. You can find the OG models alongside their mothers in the ads for their summer '18 collection.

Aerie

On set, Shahidi, Raisman, and Lawrence each opened up about how much their moms mean to them. "My mother was my role model of success and helped me believe that all of my dreams are possible," Shahidi said of mom Keri. In a reference to her statements in court against abuser Larry Nassar earlier this year, Raisman said her mother Lynn had "courage that helped me formulate my fearless voice." And Lawrence credited mom Wilma with encouraging her to pursue her love of modeling. "Because of [her] unconditional love, I was able to help break the mold and become a model," she said.

Aerie

Aerie

Also spotted: some of Aerie's newest summer launches. Shahidi is wearing the brand's Denim Fringe Short and Cutout One Piece, while her mom rocks the Distressed Cable Sweater and Ruffled Jumpsuit; Lawrence sports the Super Scoop and her mom is in the Macrame One Piece; and Raisman wears the Crochet Scoop Bikini Top, while her mom is in the Macrame Scoop One Piece and sister Chloe the Macrame Triangle Bikini with Cheeky Bottoms.

Aerie

Just in time for Mother's Day, these ads are a reminder of how much we learn from our moms, and we're all about it. If you need us, we'll be recreating these fun-filled pics with our own mamas.