This Refreshing Acai Smoothie Doubles as a Face Mask

There’s a reason health nuts are enamored with acai smoothies and anti-aging face masks. The antioxidant-rich drink is high in nutrients (plus it tastes crazy refreshing), and masks are the ultimate ahh activity.

But what if you could combine the two and score twice the benefits in one product? That’s what we’re doing in this video, making a cooling acai smoothie mask that you can sip and apply to your skin too. It’s like a spa day and smoothie break all rolled into one.

In case you’re unfamiliar, acai (pronounced ah-sigh-EE) is a berry native to South America. The bright purple fruit is very popular thanks to its sky-high antioxidant content, which actually exceeds that of more mainstream alternatives like blackberries and blueberries. Hence acai’s status as a premier superfood. Beyond being rich in antioxidants, acai also boasts skin moisturizing and tightening benefits.

Acai is typically dried into a powder or pureed and then frozen in packets. Either way, it’s usually prepped so that it makes smoothies or smoothie bowls possible in a snap. In this video, we combine acai powder with tart lemon juice, protein-packed Greek yogurt, and a dash of honey to make a DIY face mask that’s basically an edible facial. Hello hydration and bye-bye wrinkles!

For an added bonus, we encourage you to blend whatever mixture you don’t use on your face with raspberries and almond milk to make an even more invigorating smoothie. It only takes a few seconds to mix up and just like that, you’re practicing self care from the inside out.

Watch the video above to see how easily you can have your face mask and eat it too. All you need are six ingredients for this multi-purpose acai smoothie that tastes as good as it feels on your face. Talk about a two-for-one!