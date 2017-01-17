9 Valentine's Day Gifts That Fit Women Actually Want

A quick poll of the HealthÂ staff revealed that nobody hereÂ actually wants chocolate, champagne, or flowers this Valentine's Day. What weÂ do want? High-quality gear and apparel that makes us look and feel good.Â So whether you're shopping for your significant other or for yourself, turn up the heat with the following gifts that help you break a sweat.

A sexy, strappy sports bra

Health loves: Aerie Mesh Sports Bra ($27; ae.com)

Forget lacy lingerieâthis Aerie bra is not only sexy, it's also sporty. Wicking fabricÂ bra and lightweight support make it ideal for yoga, Pilates, or barre class.

A fitnessy beauty box

Health loves:Â Birchbox Limited Edition Strong Start ($45; birchbox.com)

Whether you're just starting to get serious about your workouts or you're a ClassPass addict, this box brims with goodiesÂ that will make you feel great before, during, and after your sweat sessions, such as an unbreakable glass water bottle, Argan oil cleansing towelettes, and a face-cleansing mist.

A gym bag that looks like a purse

Health loves: MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote ($225; bloomingdales.com)

This quilted black tote goes seamlessly from the office to the gym to dinner date. It's large enough to fit all your workplace essentialsâeven a 17-inch laptopâas well as shoes, a change of clothes, and toiletries. Best part: the nylon bag is both durable and light as a feather.

Wireless headphones

Health loves: Beats by Dre Powerbeats 2 ($200; amazon.com)

Make untangling earbud cords an annoyance of the past with these wireless Bluetooth headphones. Reclaim that precious gym time to focus on your HIIT workout.

A high-techÂ yoga mat

Health loves: Gaiam Sol Dry-Grip Yoga Mat ($70; amazon.com)

The last thing you want during hot yoga class? To be sliding around your mat on your own sweat. Upgrade your om with a mat that features a topcoat promising to wick away moisture. The hotter you get, the firmer grip the mat provides. The mat also seals out odor, germs, and bacteria, ensuring it will last you for many vinyasas to come.

Leggings with mesh inserts

Health loves: Forever21 Active Geo-Paneled Leggings ($25; forever21.com)

Fitness fashionistas are all about yoga pants with mesh cutouts right nowâbut they often run for $100 or more, a price that's out of reach for many of us. These Forever21 tights provide the look you crave without sacrificing quality

A headband that preserves your blowout Â

Health loves: Nike Central Training Headband ($15; nike.com)

Ever skipped a workout because you didn't have time to redo your hair after? This Nike headband eliminates that excuse. The extra-wide band wicks sweat away from your hairline and doesn't leave a crease running across the top of your head. After your workout, take the band off, run a brush through your hair, and you're good to go.

A sporty jacket

Health loves: NB Heat En Route Jacket ($120; newbalance.com)

New Balance's NB Heat technology traps warmth but also wicks sweat, leaving you warm and dry during frigid workouts. An asymmetrical zipper and ruching around the neckline make this jacket not only a winter-run essential, but also a cute coldweather top that pairs as well with jeans as it does with workout tights.

A sleek smartwatch

Health loves: Apple Watch Sport (from $349; amazon.com)

The Apple Watch Sport is durable enough forÂ daily workoutsâand it tracks them, too. It's essentially a smaller version of your iPhone, but we especially love the watch on navigation mode: It vibrates as you are approaching a turn. Swap out the band with a variety of fashion-forward picks (starting at $49).