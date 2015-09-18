8 Different Ways to Rock Bangs This Fall

In need of a little hairspo? Our current celebrity hair crushes all have one thing in common: bangs. Seemingly one after another, stars are trying bangin' new styles—from side-swept to blunt and wispy—and so should you. Consider this your guide to fall fringe.

Kate Middleton

In breaking beauty news: Kate's bangs are back. The Duchess of Cambridge was recently spotted with side-swept bangs that hit just below the brow—an ultra-flattering look for the mama of two.

Ciara

Last Nights Look...@davidkomalondon Jumper. #DavidKoma. #EsscenceStyle Thanks For Honoring Me With The Curator Of Cool Award @Esscencemag #nyfw A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 14, 2015 at 8:15am PDT

During New York Fashion Week, the singer debuted blunt bangs—a super-stylish accompaniment to her newly snipped bob.

Sandra Bullock

The "World’s Most Beautiful Woman" freshened up her long locks with lash-skimming bangs while promoting her new film at the Toronto Film Festival.

Taylor Swift

Last night was a dream sequence. I never forget that you're the reason my life is like this. Thank you for all of it. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 18, 2015 at 10:34pm PDT

The pop singer’s shoulder-skimming crop with lots of layers and full bangs brings the iconic shag into the here and now (cue: It never goes out of style).

Beyonce

On her 34th birthday, otherwise known as #BeyDey, this songstress got bangs. She showed off sweeping strands pulled back loosely from her face. All together now: Flawless.

Kate Mara

Wispy forehead fringe adds feminine edge to the A-Lister's textured pixie.

Victoria Beckham

The designer's brand-new bangs are super-short and side-swept, like a modern day Audrey Hepburn.

Taraji P. Henson

At the season 2 premiere of Empire on Saturday, this leading lady rocked a new set of baby bangs. We love how confidently she pulls off the bold look!

