8 Different Ways to Rock Bangs This Fall

Eight of our favorite celeb hair crushes are all rocking a take on the same style: bangs.
In need of a little hairspo? Our current celebrity hair crushes all have one thing in common: bangs. Seemingly one after another, stars are trying bangin' new styles—from side-swept to blunt and wispy—and so should you. Consider this your guide to fall fringe.
Kate Middleton
In breaking beauty news: Kate's bangs are back. The Duchess of Cambridge was recently spotted with side-swept bangs that hit just below the brow—an ultra-flattering look for the mama of two.
Ciara
During New York Fashion Week, the singer debuted blunt bangs—a super-stylish accompaniment to her newly snipped bob.
Sandra Bullock
The "World’s Most Beautiful Woman" freshened up her long locks with lash-skimming bangs while promoting her new film at the Toronto Film Festival.
RELATED: Tricks for Beautiful, Low Maintenance Hair
Taylor Swift
The pop singer’s shoulder-skimming crop with lots of layers and full bangs brings the iconic shag into the here and now (cue: It never goes out of style).
Beyonce
On her 34th birthday, otherwise known as #BeyDey, this songstress got bangs. She showed off sweeping strands pulled back loosely from her face. All together now: Flawless.
Kate Mara
Wispy forehead fringe adds feminine edge to the A-Lister's textured pixie.
RELATED: 10 Foods for Stronger Nails and Thicker Hair
Victoria Beckham
The designer's brand-new bangs are super-short and side-swept, like a modern day Audrey Hepburn.
Taraji P. Henson
At the season 2 premiere of Empire on Saturday, this leading lady rocked a new set of baby bangs. We love how confidently she pulls off the bold look!
RELATED: 10 Ways to Detox Your Hair