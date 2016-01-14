7 Red Lipsticks Makeup Artists Swear By

Finding the perfect red lipstick can be something of a lifelong challenge. JustÂ thinking about the different formulas, shades, andÂ textures is enough toÂ make someone go crazy! Cue makeup artists whose literal job it is to find and test said lipsticks. Here, the go-to reds thatÂ have provenÂ worthy of a coveted spotÂ in their kits.

For subtle color

Lipstick Queen âSaint Sheerâ Lipstick in RougeÂ ($24;Â Nordstrom.com)

âIf you're intimidated by sporting a rich color,Â Lipstick Queen has an amazing array of sheer and cream formulas so that you don't have to go for aÂ bold look right off the bat. This one has the power to make you feel empowered, not intimidated. Itâs not your typical red. Itâs a bit deeper but creates a flattering flush,â saysÂ Rebecca Perkins, New York City makeup artist and co-founder of Rouge NY.

RELATED: 10 Surprising Beauty Uses for Coconut Oil

For a matte finish

Photo: Sephora.com

Bite Beauty Cashmere Lip Cream in RiojaÂ ($28;Â sephora.com)

âThis is my current favorite, especially for myself! It's a cashmere formula so the texture stays matte, without being drying.Â I love that it's super bright, which keeps my skin looking fresh and my teeth sparklingÂ white,â saysÂ Janessa ParÃ©, New York City makeup artist who has created looks for the runway shows of DKNY, Marissa Webb and Nautica to name a few.

For high-shine

Avon Beyond Color Lipstick in Heat WaveÂ ($5;Â avon.com)

âItâs a classic crimsonÂ that flatters all complexions and it has aÂ satin finish that feels great. The formula is moisturizingÂ andÂ plumping!â saysÂ Lauren Andersen, Los Angeles celebrity makeup artist whose A-list clientele includes Jessica Alba, Jaime King and Eva Mendes.

For a younger looking pout

MAC 'The Matte' in Ruby WooÂ ($17;Â nordstrom.com)

âI always seem to return to thisÂ beautiful shade of blood red. Itâs a statement red and it stays on really well without bleeding into lip creases. A must-have for the more mature woman,â saysÂ Silver Bramham, Los Angeles celebrity makeup artist who has counted Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Jane Fonda as clients.

RELATED: 8 Best Overnight Beauty Products to Wake Up Gorgeous

For a vintage look

Photo: Nordstrom.com

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color in PirateÂ ($36;Â nordstrom.com)

âI love this one for itsÂ classic satin finish. It has a touch of luminousness that gives gorgeous depth. I've used this shade on Brittany Snow and she lookedÂ oh-so-retro!â saysÂ Brett Freedman, Hollywood makeup artist who has worked with Camilla Belle, Reba Mcentire and Amy Poehler.

ForÂ a sophisticated red

Photo: Sephora.com

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in "Cruella"Â ($26;Â sephora.com)

âThis deeper scarlet is a good red toÂ have for everyÂ occasionâvery modernÂ and chic. I love the formula because it feels silky and light on your lips, almost like you have nothing on,â saysÂ AndrÃ©a Tiller, New York City celebrity makeup artist who has glammed up Amy Schumer, Allison Williams and Olivia Palermo.

RELATED: 15 Red Carpet Beauty Tips for Real Life

ForÂ the perfect fiery red

Tom Ford in Wild GingerÂ ($52;Â nordstrom.com)

âI like a more poppy, orange-based shade of red. This one suits many skin tonesâfrom light to darkâand is the best texture and finish. It can also be layered over a deeper shade of a matte red for a more intensified full looking lip,â saysÂ April Greaves, New York City makeup artist who has worked on advertising campaigns for Athleta, Barneys New York and Intermix.