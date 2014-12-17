6 Genius Beauty Tricks for Traveling

When it comes to holiday traveling, maintaining your sanity—let alone your looks—can be a real challenge. Here, six globetrotting beauty pros share their best tips to help you stay gorgeous on the fly.

Holly Dawsey
First-class skin

âI apply a thin layer of Aromatherapy Associates Anti-Aging Overnight Repair Mask [$88; amazon.com] before long flights. It contains nourishing oils that protect skin from cabin air, plus fatty acids for a plumping effect. Youâll actually arrive at your destination looking better than you did before takeoff!â
âAlexis Wolfer, beauty blogger andÂ founder ofÂ The Beauty Bean

Eye essential

âTo prevent jet bagsâaka dark circles and puffiness post-flightâI apply soothing undereye patches before takeoff. Your fellow travelers may look at you funny at first, but your bright eyes will be envied come arrival. I swear byÂ Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels [$30 for 8 pairs; amazon.com].â
âFrancesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist in New York City

No-fuss hair

âMy signature hairstyle in the sky is a topknot. Loosely twist strands into a high bun and secure with a creaseless fabric elasticâthe higher the bun, the more voluminous hair will be when released. Unwind upon arrival, spritz with dry shampoo and tousle for soft, pretty waves.â
âJeanie Syfu, a celebrity hairstylist in in New York City

Lip service

"Chapped lips make for an unsightly greeting, so I layer on a thick balm to act as a shield against the drying effects of flying. My favorite is Rosebud Perfume Co.âs Rosebud Salve [$6; sephora.com], which can also be dabbedÂ on parched cheeks and cuticles.â
âLara Ramos, beauty blogger at The Glossarie

Beauty spritzer

âI always stash a travel-size bottle of Evian Mineral Water Spray [$14 for two; sephora.com] in my carry-on. Itâs a great multi-tasker! I spray my face when it feels tight from the dry air and lightly mist my hair, giving it a little scrunch, to revive moisture and bounce.â
âJet Rhys, a celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles

Ready to glow

âFlying sucks the life out of my skin, so I apply Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Primer ($48; nordstrom.com)Â for subtleÂ tint and luminosity before landing. Then I tap a smidge of concealer wherever I need a little extra coverage. I swirl a creamy blush onto the apples of cheeks and a little on my forehead, too, for a healthy-looking flush.â
âSuzy Gerstein, a New York City celebrity makeup artist

