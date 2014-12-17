6 Genius Beauty Tricks for Traveling

When it comes to holiday traveling, maintaining your sanity—let alone your looks—can be a real challenge. Here, six globetrotting beauty pros share their best tips to help you stay gorgeous on the fly.
First-class skin
âI apply a thin layer of Aromatherapy Associates Anti-Aging Overnight Repair Mask [$88; amazon.com] before long flights. It contains nourishing oils that protect skin from cabin air, plus fatty acids for a plumping effect. Youâll actually arrive at your destination looking better than you did before takeoff!â
âAlexis Wolfer, beauty blogger andÂ founder ofÂ The Beauty Bean
Eye essential
âTo prevent jet bagsâaka dark circles and puffiness post-flightâI apply soothing undereye patches before takeoff. Your fellow travelers may look at you funny at first, but your bright eyes will be envied come arrival. I swear byÂ Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels [$30 for 8 pairs; amazon.com].â
âFrancesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist in New York City
No-fuss hair
âMy signature hairstyle in the sky is a topknot. Loosely twist strands into a high bun and secure with a creaseless fabric elasticâthe higher the bun, the more voluminous hair will be when released. Unwind upon arrival, spritz with dry shampoo and tousle for soft, pretty waves.â
âJeanie Syfu, a celebrity hairstylist in in New York City
Lip service
"Chapped lips make for an unsightly greeting, so I layer on a thick balm to act as a shield against the drying effects of flying. My favorite is Rosebud Perfume Co.âs Rosebud Salve [$6; sephora.com], which can also be dabbedÂ on parched cheeks and cuticles.â
âLara Ramos, beauty blogger at The Glossarie
Beauty spritzer
âI always stash a travel-size bottle of Evian Mineral Water Spray [$14 for two; sephora.com] in my carry-on. Itâs a great multi-tasker! I spray my face when it feels tight from the dry air and lightly mist my hair, giving it a little scrunch, to revive moisture and bounce.â
âJet Rhys, a celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles
Ready to glow
âFlying sucks the life out of my skin, so I apply Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Primer ($48; nordstrom.com)Â for subtleÂ tint and luminosity before landing. Then I tap a smidge of concealer wherever I need a little extra coverage. I swirl a creamy blush onto the apples of cheeks and a little on my forehead, too, for a healthy-looking flush.â
âSuzy Gerstein, a New York City celebrity makeup artist