5 Ways to Look Amazing Without Makeup

Good news for those who are into a seriously low-maintenance look: Wearing no makeup is now an actual beauty trend.

At Marc Jacobs’ runway show in New York last week, models went makeup-free. (Really, not a stitch.) Makeup legend Francois Nars was on hand to apply nothing at all. Even dark circles and T-zones were embraced. “We love the shine you see on the nose, and around the eyes,” Nars told reporters backstage. “It’s real life.”

More evidence the un-done look is gaining ground? Even sweat—yep, the post-gym look you probably sport a few times a week—was on display at runway shows. At Prabal Gurung, hairstylist Paul Hanlon said of the models, “We want her to look like she’s just been working out or went for a run. We don’t want to look like a hairdresser has touched it—it should be naturally sweaty or greasy.”

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Cutting Back on Shampoo

How…refreshing! The beauty industry is actually encouraging you to stop fussing over foundation, cut the blow-dryer cord, and just look like you. Talk about a runway trend you can master, right?

But let’s face it, you still want to look good. Here, some bare-faced must-do’s to pull this trend off the right way:

Follow these good-skin basics

Drink lots of water to hydrate from the inside out and get a good night’s sleep (at least 7 hours). Dark circles on runway models may look chic, but on us real gals? Not so much. After cleansing your face at night, use a skin-smoothing retinoid to boost collagen production. In the morning, apply a daily moisturizer with SPF 30, then take a little extra and press it over your cheekbones for a glowy, highlighter effect.

RELATED: 5 Foods for Healthy, Glowing Skin

Tidy up your brows

You’d be surprised what a difference just combing—and, if necessary, trimming and tweezing—your brows can make. Start by brushing hairs upward with a spoolie (a clean, mascara-like wand), then snip any ends that fall above your natural brow line; brush hairs down and repeat. (Be conservative.) Pluck obvious strays, and always set your shape by brushing brows up and out with a clear gel.

Pay attention to your hair

You don’t want to look totally disheveled. Give your hair a little love when you’re rocking no makeup: Pull it back into a clean ponytail or just enhance your natural bedhead by running a pump of mousse or a spritz of leave-in conditioner through strands for extra cool-girl texture.

RELATED: 10 Reasons We Love Dry Shampoo

Brighten your teeth

When you’re not wearing lipstick or blush, it’s even more important to make sure your teeth look really white. Keeping up with your flossing habit helps: It removes plaque in between your teeth, where stains typically start. You may also want to brush with a hydrogen peroxide and baking soda paste once a week for an easy, affordable whitening alternative.

RELATED: 20 Things That Can Ruin Your Smile

Paint your nails

A dash of color on your nails makes you look, well, polished. (It also takes the focus off bare skin.) Hot polish choices right now: everything from nude to midnight blue to deep reds and berries. Heck, even Marc Jacobs’ makeup-less models had color on their toes (a limited edition metallic burgundy shade called “Wine Not” that will be available next spring).

Ilana Blitzer is the Beauty Director at Health.