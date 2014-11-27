5 Party-Ready Hair Accessories

Whether your cut is short or long, add one of these accessories to up the wow factor.
1. Metallic band
Yep, it's a headband! Just position it about 2 inches back from your hairline, keeping a few strands loose in front of your ears. (Gina Made It leather band, $32; ginamadeit.com)
2. Ponytail rings
Make a low pony and secure it with the attached elastic. Swoop hair through the metal clasp and voilÃ : instaglam. (Mia Beauty Tony Pony metal hair rings, $8 each; at CVS)
3. Vintage pins
Art-deco bobbies complement any style, from cascading waves to a chic chignon. Tuck into hair so only the crystals peek through. (Chloe + Isabel Celestial Frost hairpin duo, $22; chloeandisabel.com)
4. Cluster clip
For a gorgeous retro effect, create a deep side part and use this jeweled pin to pull back hair on the opposite side behind your ear. (Ban.do Crystal Crush bobby pin, $25; amazon.com)
5. Bun crown
Take your knot up a notch: Slip this clip into the side of a lowish bun, or place it atop a higher one. (Kitsch Crystal bun pin, $24; mykitsch.com)