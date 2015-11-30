5 Lip Liner Mistakes You're Probably Making

Lip liner has acquired a bad rap over the years, and for good reason: Use too dark of a color and you'll look dated (enter â90s grunge flashbacks). Draw too far outside of your natural lip line and youâll look about as natural as Kylie Jenner. When used correctly, though, a lip pencil can help you achieve theÂ subtle fullness that makes your natural lips stand out that much more.Â âIt adds definition by creating precise lines, works as primer to prevent feathering and creates the illusion of a plumper pout,â explains Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist Kayleen McAdams. Here, she shares the top mistakes liner-lovers make, plus her secrets for getting it right, every time.

Mistake: Choosing the wrong hue

To achieve the desired look, you have to choose your liner wisely. If you're going for the illusion of biggerÂ lips, choose a liner that isÂ one shade darker than your lipstick. Blessed with a naturally plump kisser? Opt for a matching color. McAdams recommends MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencils ($17; nordstrom.com): âThe shade range is wide and they have unbeatable staying power.â

Mistake: Lining lips before lipstick

Instead, apply a coat of lipstick first. âThe color will help make the rim of your mouth more apparent, so you can go in and build up or define uneven edges,â McAdams says.

Mistake: Working too fast

"Don't try and conquer the entire circumference of your mouth in one swoop,â McAdams says.Â Instead, she suggests using small, light-handedÂ strokes. Start by defining the center of lipsâcupidâs bow and bottomâthen carefully work your way out toward the corners.

Mistake: Not blending enough

The last thing you want to see is a harsh line, especially as your lip color fades throughout the day. Buff the edges with a Q-tip to soften the look of the liner, then swipe on a final coat of lipstick and smooch lips together to blend.

Mistake: Skipping shine

For an extra boost, dabÂ a creamy highlighter on the Cupidâs bow and the centerÂ of the bottom lip. âThe subtle sheen will reflect light, making lips look shapely,â says McAdams. TryÂ NARSÂ Shadow Stick in Goddess ($28;Â sephora.com).Â âIt's meant for eyes, but it also works beautifully on the lips,â she confides.

