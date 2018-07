5 Foundation Hacks to Prevent Winter Skin Woes

Wintertime brings hot cocoa, pom pom hats, and cozy sweaters ... as well as sharp winds, freezing temps, and overheated office spaces. This can mean dry, flaky skin—not cute. The good news? A change as simple as switching up your foundation to a cold weather-friendly formula can help keep flakes at bay and leave you with a hydrated, glow-y complexion.

1. Go for a darker shade

Typically, skin gets paler in the winter (it's not rocket science), which may lead you to pick a lighter foundation shade. But instead of matching your skin, try a formula that's half a shade darker to bring some warmth to your face. (We won't tell if you don't!)

2. Look for a creamy consistency

A formula that glides on easily will help even out skin tone. It's important to find one that's light and moisturizing, so it won't cake in fine lines. We like Sephora Collection Teint Infusion Ethereal Natural Finish Foundation ($24; sephora.com). It has an eye-dropper applicator that picks up just enough product for each use. And thanks to flower extracts, it also works to help reduce the appearance of fine lines over time.

3. Keep skin hydrated

You've heard it time and time again, but it's true: A flawless complexion needs water. In addition to drinking plenty of H20 each day, try switching to a hydrating foundation such as Too Cool For School Dinoplatz La Ola 4-in-1 Makeup Kit ($49; sephora.com). This BB foundation compact is named "La Ola" after the Spanish word for "waves" because of the water particles in the foundation. They burst on contact with skin to hydrate and add a cooling sensation, making this formula ideal for calming skin before you go out into the winter air. Bonus: There's an additional compartment that contains highlighter, concealer, and blush for easy on-the-go application.

4. If you have oily skin, opt for a mineral formula

Women with oily skin tend to steer clear of liquid foundations in fear of making their complexions greasy. The solution? Mineral-based foundations go on with ease like a liquid, but dry like a powder—keeping skin hydrated but not oily. We like Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation ($62; sephora.com). It's formulated with moisturizing botanicals that plump skin and give you a youthful glow.

5. Don't forget the SPF

Yes it's winter, but the sun can still cause damage. If you have trouble remembering to wear sunscreen through the colder months, you might want to consider a foundation or tinted moisturizer with SPF. Try L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup SPF 17 ($12; drugstore.com). It's lightweight, melts flawlessly into skin, and helps hide imperfections while giving the appearance of naturally gorgeous skin.