5 Super-Portable Beauty Products You Need in Your Clutch

Petite products are hot, and we’ve found the ones that pack the most punch.
The inside of your fancy little clutch is precious real estate, so choosing what makes the cut should be done wisely. Luckily, petite products are hot, and weâve found the ones that pack the most punch.
Flyaway fix
Fight frizz with Ojon Rare Blend Tamer ($33; amazon.com). This hair-oil wand smooths strands without leaving them overly sticky.
Odor eater
No need to pull a lift and sniffâjust sneak to the bathroom and wipe on one of theseÂ Whish Deodorant Swipes ($22 for 30; ulta.com) for a powder-fresh finish that lasts.
Photo: courtesy of Ulta
Compact color
The pint-size Stowaway Cosmetics Cheek and Lip Pot Rouge ($15; stowawaycosmetics.com) squeezes into any space and performs double duty.
Photo: courtesy of Stowawaycosmetics.com
Touch-up tool
Mascara giving you raccoon eyes? DHC Olive Virgin Oil Swabs ($6 for 50; dhccare.com) clean up smudges and fallout fast.
Photo: courtesy of Dhccare.com
Smile saver
Stay camera-ready even after cocktails and hors dâoeuvres with Colgate Optic White Cool Mint Wisps ($5 for 24; walmart.com). One end has a mini brush with mint to freshen breath and remove surface stains; the other is a toothpick.
Photo: courtesy of Walmart
RELATED:
How to Make a Blowout Last Longer