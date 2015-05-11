4 Genius Beauty Tricks for When You Oversleep

We've all been there: You stayed up a little too late, pressed the snooze button one too many times and now you've only got 15 minutes to de-puff your eyes, lose those sleep lines, and brighten up. So how do you scramble to look put-together on the fly? Use this guide to fix the worst morning beauty blunders, fast, and fool your boss into thinking it was just bad traffic.

Puffy eyes

Too much alcohol, late night pizza, or too little sleep in general can lead to fluid retention under your eyes, creating more baggage than you'd like to take on.

Quick fix: Grab an ice cube, run it under water to get it slick and wrap it in a paper towel. Massage the cube around the orbital area—circling the eyes—for a few minutes to soothe and deflate bags.

For next time: For a less messy solution with added benefits, keep Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox De-Puffing Eye Cubes ($50 for 6, sephora.com) in your freezer at all times. Packed with cucumber, aloe, and caffeine, these chilly wonders work to de-puff, soothe, and reduce dark circles in a matter of minutes. You can also try sleeping with your head raised on two pillows so fluid can drain while you sleep.

Sleep lines

Sleep lines are a dead giveaway that you overslept. These temporary wrinkles happen when skin is folded over for a long period of time (aka: you passed out with your face smashed in your pillow), causing a crease.

Quick fix: To reduce their appearance, do a couple jumping jacks to increase circulation and get blood flowing to the indented areas. Then apply a moisturizer will hyaluronic acid, which draws water into skin to temporarily plump it up.

For next time: Cotton pillowcases can also be to blame for dreaded sleep lines because they suck moisture out of skin and cause friction so skin is more likely to fold over. Invest in a silk pillowcase like Slip ($80, slipsilkpillowcase.com) that allows skin to glide across your pillow, helping prevent sleep lines.

Dirty hair

When there’s no time to suds up your strands, reach for the next best thing: dry shampoo.

Quick fix: Spritz dry shampoo along your hairline and part to quickly cover the most visible areas; flip your head upside down and tousle to distribute product and boost volume. Past the point of leaving your hair down? Use oily hair to your advantage and create a sleek topknot. Slick strands into a ponytail then twist the length of the ponytail into a bun and secure with several bobby pins.

For next time: Most of the oil production on your scalp happens while you're snoozing. To get a head start on managing it, spray dry shampoo on your roots at night to make the most of your bed-head look come morning.

Blah skin

Limited time in front of the mirror means streamlining your makeup to just the essentials: tinted moisturizer, concealer, cream blush, and mascara. Save time by dropping the makeup brushes and use your fingers to blend your way gorgeous.

Quick fix: Start by applying a tinted moisturizer all over to even out skin tone and fake a rested glow. Next, hide under eye circles and blotchy areas with concealer. Swipe on a cream blush (or lipstick if you're in a pinch) to liven up your skin, then finish by peeling your eyes open with several coats of mascara.

For next time: Update your kit with these perker-uppers: La Roche-Posay Rosaliac CC Cream ($39, ulta.com) provides light coverage and corrects redness; Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer ($28, sephora.com) blends smoothly over spots and shadows; Tata Harper's Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint ($35, nordstrom.com) melts into skin—and lips—for the most natural-looking flush; and Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash mascara ($24, sephora.com) lifts and curls lashes for wide-awake definition.

