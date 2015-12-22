3 Winter Weather Makeup Tips for When Your Face Is Super Dry

Getty Images

Don’t let the dry winter months zap your radiance.

December 22, 2015

Donât let the dry winter months zap your radiance. New H2O-basedÂ makeup formulas add hydration and natural-looking color. âTheÂ water allows the pigment to melt into skin, so it looks like itâs comingÂ from within instead of sitting on top like a powder,â says Los AngelesÂ celebrity makeup artist Michelle Radow. Youâll get a long-lasting finishÂ that never appears cracked or cakey.Â Here's a few of our favorites.

Fresh face
A pigmented liquidÂ formula that sinksÂ right into skin,Â Smashbox CameraÂ Ready BB WaterÂ ($42;Â sephora.com) deliversÂ a dose of megaÂ moisture and just-rightÂ coverage.

Sweet cheeks
Stila Aqua GlowÂ WatercolorÂ Blushes ($26 each;Â sephora.com) act likeÂ a stain, givingÂ cheeks a splash ofÂ vibrant color and aÂ luminous finish thatÂ stays put.

Luscious lips
The dual-endedÂ Josie MaranÂ Coconut WatercolorÂ Lip Stain andÂ Shine ($22; sephora.com) contains,Â yep, coconut waterÂ to keep lips fromÂ drying out and helpÂ color go on smooth.

