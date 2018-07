3 Pretty Eyeshadow Trends for Spring

One simple way to change up your look: Spring's pretty shadows. A few swipes of color give you a whole lot of wow.

Chic pink

Photo: Lisa Shin

Surprisingly flattering, a rosy shade brightens eyes by neutralizing dark shadows.

Trace matte brown shadow along the outer "V" of the eye—from crease to lash line—then dust subtle shimmery pink on lids to create depth, says New York City celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. Finish with rosy cheeks and lips.

Our picks: (1) Clarins Ombre Matte Cream-to-Powder Eye Shadow in Earth, $24; nordstrom.com. (2) Mirabella Pink Blossom Eye Lights, $28; mirabellabeauty.com. (3) Cle de Peau Beauté Satin Eye Color in Pink Gold, $45; saksfifthavenue.com. (4) Maybelline New York Master Glaze Glisten Blush Stick in Just-Pinched Pink, $8; walmart.com.

Glam neutrals

Photo: Lisa Shin

Sparkle with desert metallics like rich copper and burnt amber.

Sweep a rich metallic from your lash line up to the crease and buff with a shadow brush. Then warm up your complexion with bronzer for a total goddess effect.

Our picks: (5)Â Illamasqua Pure Pigment Eye Shadow in Berber, $26; illamasqua.com. (6) Nars Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Subra, $29; nordstrom.com. (7) NYX Infinite Shadow Stick in Rose Gold, $5; amazon.com. (8) Physicians Formula Argan Wear Ultra-Nourishing Argan Oil Bronzer, $15;Â walmart.com.

Sexy tropicals

Photo: Lisa Shin

You? Wear blue? Yes! It lends that beautiful just-back- from-vacay look.

Sea shades like aqua and turquoise make eyes cast a glow and seem brighter. Blend shadow over your lid, then smudge along the lower lash line with a shadow brush. Apply a couple of extra coats of mascara, Buckle says: "It diffuses a bright hue like fishnet stockings, making it wearable." (Relax, colorphobes!) Now all you need is nude lip gloss.

Our picks: (9) MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Freshwater, $16; nordstrom.com. (10) Iman Cosmetics Perfect Eye Shadow Pencil in Deception, $10; target.com. (11) Chanel Glossimer Lip Gloss in Sweet Beige, $30; nordstrom.com. (12) L'Oréal Paris Silkissime Eyeliner by Infallible in True Teal, $7; amazon.com.

