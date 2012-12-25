3 Easy Hairstyles for Your Next Party

Celeb stylist Oribe shares how to pull off looks he's done for Heidi Klum and J.Lo...in 10 minutes or less.
Bun it!
Twist your ponytail into a coil and secure with pins. Or use the Hair Stylers Mesh Chignon ($4; sally beauty.com). Slip the doughnut-like tool over your elastic; wrap hair around it and pin.
Time: 3 minutes
Tease it!
Divide hair into three-inch sections at the crown, spritz on a texturizer (try Redken Quick Tease 15 Backcombing Finishing Spray, $18; redken.com for salons), then back-comb an inch off the root.
Time: 2 minutes
Curl it!
Roll up 2-inch sections of hair in hot rollers (try Infiniti Pro by Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Hot Rollers, about $39; Walgreens) and do your makeup. Remove them when cool.
Time: 10 minutes