2022 Beauty Awards

Gloss: Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Gloss

Colored hair tends to change after leaving the salon due to factors such as the water you wash with, the products you use and the pollution that you're exposed to. Blondes and brunettes both tend to go warmer and colored shampoo isn't always enough to tamp down the brass. That's where these glosses come in. Purple for blondes, blue for brunettes and a clear for those who want to counteract dullness.