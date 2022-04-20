2022 Beauty Awards
Skin
Cleansers
Basic Cleanser: Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser
Get the best of both worlds with this hydrating gel that transforms into a creamy lather when you add warm water. Its nourishing tri-ceramide complex and antioxidant-rich green tea and licorice root are responsible for cleansing–it doubles as a makeup remover– sans stripping.
Acne Cleanser: Clean & Clear Aloe Vera Gentle Cleanser
We often throw everything but the kitchen sink at blemish prone skin, but the best approach is actually to pare down by incorporating gentler ingredients, not irritating ones. This aloe vera-infused, oil-free formula helps to calm skin, leaving it refreshed post-cleansing.
Anti-Ager: RoC Deep Wrinkle Retinol Patches
Send fine lines and wrinkles packing with these handy little patches. Each one features 80 micro-cones, which boost the delivery of retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides into the skin, helping to plump and firm, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist in NYC and Health Advisory Board member.
Sunscreen: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct SPF 70 Daily Face Sunscreen with Niacinamide
Ask any derm and they'll tell you that SPF is the answer to younger-looking skin. This one offers an impressive amount of protection and packs glycerin to keep skin hydrated and niacinamide to help even out discoloration, adds Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist in NYC and Health Advisory Board member.
Moisturizers
Hydrating Moisturizer: OleHenriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer
Consider this your skin's very own personal trainer. The yummy balm-to-gel formula– it smells like fresh lemonade– uses peptides, ceramides, and amino acids and collagen to support a stronger, healthier skin barrier.
Brightening Moisturizer: SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment
Azelaic acid, alpha arbutin, and the brand's patented botanical blend all play a part in brightening, but they also aid in oil and redness reduction for a smoother, more even toned complexion.
Face Mask: Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Lifting Face Mask with Acupressure Technology
You've probably heard of the buzzy cryotherapy trend that aids in recovery and beyond. Similarly, using an ice roller can help to depuff and firm. This reusable silicone mask harnesses the same technology; remove it from the freezer and wear it for ten minutes for a more sculpted and lifted look. Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in NYC and Health Advisory Board member, points out that it's safe and effective for all skin types, too.
Serums
Hydrating Serum: Alastin HA Immerse Serum
A surefire way to keep skin healthy and happy is to keep it hydrated. And hyaluronic acid is a clinically proven way to bring hydration. This fast-absorbing formula uses an HA that's most similar to the type that's naturally occurring in skin, plus a peptide that boosts skin's own production of the humectant.
Antioxidant Serum: Mary Kay Clinical Solutions C+ Resveratrol Line-Reducer
SPF's best friends are antioxidants and this booster is packed with the free radical fighters including vitamin C and resveratrol. Both support collagen and elastin production and prevent the degradation of the proteins, keeping skin plump and resilient.
Line and Wrinkle Reducing Serum: Revision Skincare Revox Line Relaxer
Designed to enhance the effects of injectables, this brilliant line reducer promises that you'll get the most out of your in-office cosmetic treatments. It features a metal precision tip that delivers a blend of peptides and hyaluronic acid to strengthen the skin and fill in lines and wrinkles, explains Dr. Zeichner.
Toner: Tatcha The Texture Tonic AHA Liquid Exfoliating Treatment
This AHA-laced fluid sloughs away dead skin while niacinamide and Japanese mugwort calm and tone. Its fragrance of sweet fennel and rosemary oil is reminiscent of a spa treatment, helping you turn your daily routine into a self-care treat.
Acne Treatment: Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel with Salicylic Acid
Arguably worse than a standalone blemish is the mark that lingers long after it's gone. To help break the vicious cycle of breakouts and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is this max strength treatment with 2% salicylic acid and niacinamide.
Peel: iS Clinical Active Peel Treatment System
"I love the simple effectiveness of this peel," says Dr. Engelman, "the AHAs and natural fruit acids smooth skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pore size while soothing botanicals help to mitigate irritation." The powerful, yet non-irritating two step system can be used a few times a week when your skin is in need of a little pick-me-up.
Night Treatment: Farmacy 10% Niacinamide Night Mask
Wake up to glowier skin after using this pore-refining and moisture-boosting overnight mask. In addition to 10% niacinamide, the formula utilizes upcycled blueberry oil to revive dull skin; the latter is also responsible for the gel-cream's dreamy purple hue.
Neck Cream: SkinBetter Science Techno Neck Perfecting Cream
With all of the hours we spend on screens– whether it's watching TikToks, scrolling Instagram or on Zoom calls– our necks are the area that takes the biggest hit. To visibly improve the texture of this delicate skin, this cream has a unique, patented complex that helps reduce crepiness, smoothing the appearance of the neck and decollete, explains Dr. Engelman.
Face Mist: Curél Deep Moisture Spray
Reach for this deeply hydrating ceramide-infused spray for a quick rush of moisture. It sinks in quickly and works great on freshly cleaned skin or on top of makeup. Pro tip: mist in a "Z" motion to ensure that your entire face gets spritzed.
Eyes
Eye Creams
Brightening Eye Cream: Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C Peptide Eye Cream
Didn't clock a full eight hours last night? Fake awake with this color-correcting eye cream that instantly depuffs with caffeine and counteracts dark circles with light-reflecting pigments. For brightening benefits in the long run, the formula also features vitamin C.
Anti-Aging Eye Cream: Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Treatment
The delicate skin around the eyes can be one of the first to give away your age. To throw people for a loop, this multitasking eye cream targets all of the signs of aging: sagging, wrinkles, dryness, puffiness and dark circles. Apply nightly for perkier peepers come morning.
Concealer: Maybelline SuperStay Active Wear Liquid Concealer
Like a beauty filter in a tube, this long-lasting concealer offers up to 30 hours of wear and leaves you with a full-coverage, crease-proof finish that's also sweat-proof. Choose from 16 shades.
Brow and Lash Mask: Revitalash Lash & Brow Masque
My favorite part is its applicator, says Dr. Jaliman, referring to its dual-ended spoolie and comb that ensures that every brow and lash hair gets saturated with the strengthening ginseng, vitamin E, and biotin formula.
Mascara: YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
Turn up the volume (by up to 200%) on wimpy lashes with this dramatic, inky black formula. It also contains iris extract for long-term nourishing benefits that make for stronger fringe over time.
Lips
Lip Balm: Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm
Below our masks are neglected lips that are begging for some TLC. Quench yours with this cushiony, hydrating balm. Slather it on before bed and let it sink in overnight for a plusher pucker when you wake.
Plumper: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
Ginger root and capsicum fruit extract (pepper) promise a plumper pout without a needle (or the hefty price tag). The six lip-enhancing shades and the subtle sheen they impart leave lips full and flawless.
Body
Body Wash: Dove Body Love Peptide Serum + Pure Glycerin Age Embrace Body Cleanser
The peptide and glycerin formula are just what maturing skin needs. In addition to cleansing, the lather hydrates, too, says Dr. Zeichner, targeting dry spots, so that skin is left smooth and supple post-shower.
Body Lotions
Hydrating Body Lotion: Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion
"I have been a Bio-Oil fan for years, even before my pregnancies," says Dr. Engelman. And this new version takes a cue from the OG oil with all of the same stretch-mark fighting and skin-healing goodness, but now in a lightweight lotion format "that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue," she adds.
Eczema Body Lotion: Josie Maran Apothecary Intensive Daily Repair Body Butter for Eczema, Extra Dry, and Sensitive Skin
Relieve itchy, dry skin with this specially formulated eczema treatment. Prescription-grade colloidal oatmeal paired with argan oil help to temper the side effects of the skin condition, calming irritation and soothing discomfort.
Body Scrub: Tula Take Care + Polish Revitalize and Cleanse Body Exfoliator
Rough patches don't stand a chance with this two-pronged smoothing approach. It offers both chemical and physical exfoliation from lemon peel and hibiscus flower acid along with a blend of glycolic, malic and lactic acids.
Antiperspirant: Secret Dry Spray Antiperspirant
For odor and wetness protection where and when you need it, this ergonomic spray bottle allows you to concentrate product under your arms–not on your clothes or in the air. And the formula features moisture and motion activated freshness to emit fragrance when you start sweating and moving. Choose from four scents including our faves Wild Rose and White Peach.
Deodorant: Necessaire The Deodorant Gel
Our sensitive skin tester raved about this quick-drying, baking soda-free formula. It's not the least bit irritating, yet still stops the stink thanks to AHAs that nix odor-causing bacteria. We love how easy it is to apply with the roll-on applicator, too.
Sunscreen: Eucerin Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
More than just a sunscreen, this next-level lotion has five antioxidants, plus hyaluronic acid to hydrate while it protects. It's water resistant for up to 80 minutes, so make sure to reapply often.
Allover Treatment Balm: Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter
Chapped knees, elbows and other dry, scaly spots, be gone! This ultra rich butter melts down as you rub it in and makes for quick healing and hydrating, says Dr. Jaliman. Plus, the convenient tube is great for taking it on-the-go.
Hands
Hand Cream: Happy Dance Soul Reviving CBD + CBG Hand Cream
CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits and newer to the scene, CBG, boasts skin-soothing and stress-fighting. The combo of the two cannabinoids in this rich cream is exactly what hands need after lots of washing and sanitizing.
Hand Sanitizer: Touchland Glow Mist Rejuvenating Hand Sanitizer
Offering much more than bacteria-busting, this self-care sani has firming and glow-boosting ingredients to keep hands looking their best. Just be sure to show some love to the top of your hands and spritz there in addition to your palms.
Nails
Strengthening Treatment: Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener Treatment
"This remedy-in-a-bottle is the perfect tool for aprés-gel mani. I reach for it when I want to protect my nails, but have them look picture-ready at the same time," says Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist, and founder of JK Nail Artelier in NYC.
Hair
Shampoos and Conditioners
Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner: OGX Anti-Hair Fall + Coconut Caffeine Shampoo + Conditioner
With heightened mental and physical stress (fighting with knots or hairstyles that pull), it's no surprise that we're seeing excess shedding. To reduce breakage, this combo has stimulating caffeine that promotes healthier hair at the root. Mark Townsend, a celebrity hairstylist in L.A. says, "What I really love is that the coconut oil moisturizes at the same time. It's hard to find a strengthening shampoo that doesn't dry out the hair."
Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner: Neutrogena Scalp Therapy Anti-Dandruff Scalp Build-Up Control Shampoo + Conditioner
Salicylic acid is an all-star at ungunking pores on the face and it works in a similar way on the scalp. This 2.5% SA formula breaks down buildup and controls the flakiness that comes with dandruff. The apple cider vinegar scent leaves hair smelling fresh, too.
Hair Masks
Hydrating Hair Mask: Dae Monsoon Moisture Hair Mask
Inspired by the monsoon season in Arizona, this mask is all about soaking up nutrients after desert conditions (AKA thirsty strands). "In one use, it quickly hydrates, softens and smooths dry hair with coconut and grapeseed oils and shea butter," says Townsend, who often recommends the treatment to his clients.
Transitioning Hair Mask: Pattern Transition Mask
According to Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist in NYC and Health Advisory Board member: This formulation– for hair that's transitioning from being chemically treated or from protective styles back to its natural color or texture– is just the right amount of protein, moisture, and lipids to strengthen and hydrate.
Scalp Scrub: Boscia Probiotic Exfoliating Powder for Face and Scalp
I love that the powder exfoliates in a gentle way that doesn't compromise the microbiome or skin barrier, says Hill. The mix of probiotics, charcoal and rice removes buildup, nixes inflammation, and helps reduce excess oil production.
Treatments
Smoothing Treatment : Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Glass Hair Water Lamellar Rinse Out Smooth
It may look and feel like water, but its powers go far beyond what basic H2O can do. Using lamellar technology, this formula identifies damaged parts of the hair and essentially creates a coating there, so that hair is left feeling healthy and looking shiny. Did we mention it only takes 10 seconds? Hill recommends using it twice a week as a frizz fighter.
Strengthening Treatment: Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisturizing Treatment
Hill says that the rice water protein and algae combo are perfect complements to each other and make for A+ strengthening for both the scalp and hair in this weekly treatment. It's important to follow this and all protein treatments with a conditioner for best results, she adds.
Stylers
Texturizing Styler: Dphue Color Refresh Dry Texture Spray
Formulated by celebrity colorist, Justin Anderson, this line of stylers is all color-safe and actually have color-enhancing benefits, too. This multitasker adds body and hold while offering UV and heat protection to keep color from fading. "I like to spray this on the roots for extra lift and then spray it throughout the hair for piece-y, cool texture, says Townsend.
Curly Hair Styler: Herbal Essences bio:renew Mango Curl Refreshing Mist
Curly hair is the driest and most damage-prone, so it requires extra moisture. In lieu of washing and re-styling daily, which can worsen damage, try this hydrating aloe and mango mist on dry hair between washes and scrunch. You'll notice springier coils, a more defined pattern and less frizz.
Oil: JVN Hair Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops
For shiny hair that rivals that of shampoo commercial model's, this hydrating hemisqualane and emollient blend delivers a silky finish and tames flyaways. The best part: it won't leave any greasy residue behind.
Dry Shampoo: Klorane Volumizing Dry Shampoo with Flax
The dirty look and feel of roots aren't the only problems with second day hair– oil and product buildup can weigh it down, too. Enter: this dry shampoo that sops up oil, but also boosts volume by over 38%.
Detangler: LolaVie Glossing Detangler
"I can't go to work without this in my kit," says Townsend. He recommends spraying it on damp hair before blow drying to seal the cuticle and boost shine without weighing down strands. In addition to making detangling easier, it also doubles as a heat protectant.
Gloss: Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Gloss
Colored hair tends to change after leaving the salon due to factors such as the water you wash with, the products you use and the pollution that you're exposed to. Blondes and brunettes both tend to go warmer and colored shampoo isn't always enough to tamp down the brass. That's where these glosses come in. Purple for blondes, blue for brunettes and a clear for those who want to counteract dullness.
Oral Care
Toothbrush: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ
Consider this the Tesla of toothbrushes; the sonic technology actually senses how you brush including the pressure you apply and the motion you use. Then, it adjusts and adapts to provide the best brushing experience, caring for both teeth and gums while removing more plaque than other brushes.
Toothpaste: Colgate Optic White Pro Series WhiteningToothpaste
Here's something that's sure to make you smile: this supercharged toothpaste with 5% hydrogen peroxide whitens and removes up to 15 (!) years of stains without any irritation. Gentle enough for twice daily use.
Mouthwash: Hello Seriously Friendly Bye Bye Bacteria Mouthwash
The combo of zinc and tea tree oil paired with the zingy herbal mint flavor make for a cleansing rinse that kills bacteria and leaves breath smelling fresh.