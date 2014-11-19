2014 Beauty Awards: 15 Best Hair Products

By Holly Dawsey Updated November 19, 2014
Credit: Lisa Shin

Put the shine in your hair with the best shampoos, conditioners, styling aids, and more

Get shiny, healthy hair

Is your hair flat, tired, and uninspired? If you're looking for a way to put the va va voom back into your tresses, we can help!

We asked Health editors and a team of pros for their absolute favorite, top-performing hair products that actually deliver. Here's everything you need to buy for shiny, healthy, and voluminous hair.

Volumizer

Moroccanoil volumizing mousse

($28; newegg.com)

"Whether you're looking for skyscraper volume or a little extra lift, this mousse creates full-bodied styles that last," says hair pro Paul Cucinello.

Make mousse work for you
It's not just for beefing up fine, limp hair: Mousse adds a soft (crunch-free!), weightless hold to braids, buns and tousled waves. Evenly work in a dollop from roots to tips.

Shampoo

Dove Oxygen Moisture shampoo

($4; harmondiscount.com)

Got dry strands? Meet your salvation: "It restores luster to stressed-out hair," says celebrity hairstylist Kattia Solano.

Mask

Oribe Gold Lust Transformative masque

($62; spacenk.com)

"Using this is like treating your hair to a spa day," Cucinello gushes. "It smells divine and leaves hair soft and bouncy."

Thickening treatment

Viviscal hair and scalp serum

($29.99; ulta.com)

This lightweight gel contains menthol to stimulate the scalp and grapeseed extract to encourage hair growth. "After just one week of use, my client's hair seemed thicker," Cucinello reports.

Conditioner for color

Biolage ColorLast conditioner

($17; ulta.com)

This fade-defying champ "keeps your dye job as glossy as the day you left the salon for weeks on end," Cucinello says.

Shampoo for color

Vidal Sassoon Pro Series ColorFinity shampoo

($3; amazon.com)

"A ridiculously affordable option for color-treated hair that actually delivers—color stays rich and true," Cucinello says.

Curl cream

John Frieda Frizz Ease Unwind Curls calming crè

($6; ulta.com)

"You get effortlessly buoyant curls," Solano says—with no frizz, thanks to lightweight emollients.

Hair oil

Aveda Dry Remedy daily moisturizing oil

($27; nordstrom.com)

"My tormented strands drank it up," Blitzer says. "And the smell alone—an earthy, herbal blend—puts me in a relaxing trance."

Blow-dry cream

L'Oréal Professionnel Liss Unlimited Smoothing Dual serum

($19; amazon.com)

"You'll get a salon-perfect blowout—it could put me out of business!" Cucinello jokes.

Dry shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Root Reboot dry shampoo

($17; amazon.com)

"This spray absorbs oil and disappears, leaving no residue," Blitzer notes. "The fresh scent disguises post-workout hair BO."

Hairspray

Living Proof control hairspray

($24; ulta.com)

"It shapes and holds—it's like Spanx for hair!" Blitzer says. Provitamin B keeps hair touchable, never sticky.

Leave-in treatment

Neutrogena Triple Repair leave-in treatment

($9; amazon.com)

Our experts report that its proteins strengthen weakened ends, while its conditioners shield hair from heat styling.

Hair dryer

Bio Ionic 10X dryer

($329; ulta.com)

A splurge, yes, but worth it: Ionic technology and infrared energy deliver a faster blowout. And it weighs less than a pound.

Conditioner

Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital Irisome Complex

($25; amazon.com)

"This softens strands without limpness," Solano says. "Once rinsed, hair is silky-smooth and full of movement."

Hair color

L'Oréal Paris Superior Preference Mousse Absolue

($15; ulta.com)

It's amazingly user-friendly, testers say: A dual-chamber canister holds the dye and developer, dispensing the perfect ratio with each pump. Zero mess!

Hue-it-yourself
When touching up your roots, apply dabs of conditioner to sections of hair you want to avoid.

By Holly Dawsey