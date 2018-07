A roll in the hay may be the most pleasant way to extend your life. Several studies suggest there is a link between more orgasms and longevity. In a 1997 study, men who had more orgasms were less likely to die of heart disease than those who had less. While the study can't prove cause and effect (maybe healthier people are more likely to have sex), sexbe beneficial for health. "Of course sex feels good, but it also gives us the opportunity to work out nearly every muscle in the body and connect with another person," says Goedereis. "Sex has also been shown to boost the body's immune response, reduce stress, and even control one's appetite, among other things." Two to three orgasms a week yields best benefits. Doctor's orders.