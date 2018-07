• For a radiant complexion slice a few grapes in half and rub the cut sides over clean skin. “The fruit acids are natural exfoliators,” explains Regine Berthelot, head aesthetician at the Caudalie Vinotherapie Spa at The Plaza in New York City.



• Wake up tired, puffy eyes with a chilled eye cream (store yours in the fridge). Apply it from the outer corners of your eyes toward your nose. “This helps drain excess fluid in the area,” says Annet King, director of global education at Dermalogica.



• Zap blemishes with two ingredients homeopaths have used for centuries: anti-inflammatory arnica and antibacterial tea tree oil. Find them in Nelsons Pure & Clear Acne Treatment Gel ($13; amazon.com).