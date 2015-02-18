11 Dogs Who Are More High Maintenance Than You

Scenes from the backstage grooming area at the 139th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Yesterday was the conclusion of the 139th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and an adorable beagle named Miss P won the Best in Show title out of more than 2,700 pooches who entered the competition.
Before they trot around the ring for the judges, the dogs get brushed, trimmed, and otherwise primped in the "benching" area backstage. Dogs are wonderful animals that can improve your health in a bunch of ways, but remember that these are show dogs and their owners pay extra attention to their appearance. A LOT of extra attention.
Here are 11 dogs who spend way more time getting ready than you do.
This Afghan Hound
This Shih Tzu
This Komondor
This Airedale Terrier
This Polish Lowland Sheepdog
This Basset Hound
This Standard Poodle
This Welsh Terrier
This West Highland White Terrier
This Sealyham Terrier
This Maltese
All photos: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images