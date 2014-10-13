10 Ways to Make the Most Out of Dry Shampoo

Many stylists call dry shampoo a “miracle in a can"—and with good reason.

A few simple spritzes can instantly eliminate grease from your hair, making a blowout last longer, waves bouncier, and volume extended. Your hair woes are pretty much over—or so you think.

When it comes to this must-have product, too much of a good thing can be bad for your tresses. Excess spraying can create unsightly white patches that make your hair appear gray. Also, too much spraying can cause product buildup, resulting in a dry, unruly mane and an itchy scalp.

Fortunately, you can avoid the dreaded Marie Antoinette look and still achieve clean, touchable tresses.

Several celebrity stylists are dishing on their tips and tricks for using dry shampoo. Read on and learn how to start spraying like a pro (in moderation):

Keep it minimal

Contrary to popular belief, dry shampoo is not meant to be spritzed all over your mane. This is what actually causes those pesky excess white patches to appear. Avoid that unsightly white residue by following portion control with your product. According to celebrity hairstylist John Francis, focus on the oiliest areas instead. “Start underneath your hair, which is one of the first places to get oil,” says Francis. “As you move up, piece out only the oily areas, with a little product at a time.” It is also recommended to spray at least six inches away from your scalp.

Transfer product evenly

Once you spritz on dry shampoo, it must be evenly distributed through the hair for maximum results. Let the product sit for a minute before massaging it into your scalp, which will help the product blend and give limp tresses volume and body. “Make sure your hands are clean before applying dry shampoo because you will have to massage your roots,” says Boston-based stylist Mario Russo. “You want to avoid transferring more dirt and oil to your hair.”

Still sprayed too much?

So you overdid it with the spritzing. Now what? Simple: Brush your hair thoroughly until the white patches are gone. Since your fingers also contain natural oils, you can give yourself a scalp massage, with the extra perk of getting a quick relaxation session.

It's not just for absorbing oil

Did you know dry shampoo is not just for oily hair? “I love using dry shampoo as a styling product when applying to fresh, clean, damp hair to build height,” says celebrity hairstylist Nelson Vercher, who has worked with Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian and Donatella Versace, among others. “Spray it on from roots to ends to maintain uniform texture throughout the hair. From there, whether you blow dry for gravity-defying volume or use a large curling iron to create fun easy waves, dry shampoo can help you create the look you want. It works on any hair type, but girls with thin to medium hair will notice the bigger difference.

Avoid this common mistake

There is one section of your hair that doesn’t need any dry shampoo love. “Spraying the ends leaves hair full of static and feeling dry,” says Emmy Award-winning hairstylist Terrence Michael Renk. If the tips of your hair feel brittle, consider rubbing a pea-sized amount of coconut oil between your hands and applying it to your ends to moisturize and minimize frizz. Remember, like with dry shampoo, a small amount of coconut oil goes a long way.

Make use of bobby pins

“A lot of people do not realize that you can use dry shampoo for styling to make soft hair more coarse when putting it up or using pins,” says Francis. “I like to spray each hair pin prior to using it. This will secure your hair even better.”

'Refresh' your bangs

Dealing with a greasy fringe? Try “refreshing” your bangs with a simple trick. “When applying dry shampoo to your bangs, let it sit for two minutes so it can absorb the excess oil,” says Russo. “Then, blast roots with a blow dryer on a warm temperature." Voila! Clean, bouncy bangs are yours again.

Create lasting volume

If your hair is falling flat, stylists recommend gently back combing it after spraying dry shampoo to add instant, lasting volume.

Don't skip actual washing

For the record, dry shampoo is not meant to replace actual shampooing altogether. According to Russo, dry shampoo should be used in-between washing, or to prolong a blowout. To avoid product buildup and an irritated scalp, make sure you use dry shampoo no more than two days in a row.

Get waves in your sleep

For gorgeous waves without using a heating tool, mist dry shampoo from the roots. Then, taking even sections, create several braids and secure. Sleep on it overnight and remove the braids in the morning. Finally, run your fingers through the hair for texture. As an alternative, you can also create looser braids or twist sections of your hair for more subtle waves.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine