10 Silk Pillowcases to Prevent Wrinkles and Fight Frizz
Want to banish frizz and prevent wrinkles while you sleep? Swap cotton for silk for brighter skin and smoother hair with these top-rated silk pillowcases.
The best anti-aging silk pillowcases
Forget coffee—a quick glance at your creased cheeks, sallow skin, and wild hair may be enough to jolt you awake in the AM. But you can wake up looking fresh and frizz-free with one simple swap: your pillowcase.
Cotton and polyester pillowcases can pull at and suck moisture from your skin and hair throughout the night, leaving you a hot mess in the morning, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, told Health in an earlier interview.
Enter silk: With a silk pillowcase, your skin slides on the pillow explained Dr. Jaliman. Sleeping on silk may also help slow visible signs of aging. These silk pillowcases will have you looking like a million bucks from sunrise to sunset.
slip Silk Pillowcase
To buy: $85; dermstore.com or amazon.com
This 100% silk pillowcase promises to prevent unsightly creases and bedhead, and the company says that using it is like getting "an eight-hour beauty treatment every night." The case is machine-washable and available in four colors.
Fishers Finery 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase
To buy: starting from $28 for a queen; amazon.com
Silk weight is measured in a unit called momme; this one's 19 momme, which the company says equates to a luxurious 600 thread count. The hypoallergenic case is machine-washable, available in eight colors, and comes in queen or king sizes.
MYK Pure Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
To buy: $14; amazon.com
A 100% silk case that rings in under $20? Gasp. This hypoallergenic, super-soft pillowcase comes in a variety of colors that are all machine washable, so you don't have to worry about a dry cleaning bill.
Lily Silk 100 Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair with Cotton Underside
To buy: starting from $29; amazon.com
Some people who try silk pillowcases don't like that they can make your pillow slide around the best. This case solves that problem by making the side that lies on the bed out of cotton.
Spasilk 100% Pure Silk Facial Beauty Pillowcase
To buy: starting from $23; amazon.com
If you want lots of color options to match your bedroom décor, this pillowcase is for you—you'll have 18 colors to choose from, all machine-washable.
OOSilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair
To buy: starting from $23; amazon.com
OOSilk uses plant-based dye on its 19-momme mulberry silk pillowcases, ensuring a chemical-free night's sleep. A hidden zipper prevents the pillow from sliding out of the case.
100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Facial Beauty
To buy: $50 for 2; amazon.com
This pillowcase is affordable, but it does not sacrifice quality. It's made from 100% Mulberry silk—the highest quality available for purchase. The case features a back flap to prevent your pillow from sliding out, and comes with a handy travel case so you can sleep on silk no matter where you go.
Sleep 'n Beauty Silk Pillowcase
To buy: $75; ahalife.com
An AHA Life exclusive, this pillowcase is packaged in a gorgeous box, making it a perfect gift for a beauty-obsessed friend. The un-dyed, chemical-free mulberry silk is machine washable.
Dreamsacks Silk Pillowcase
To buy: $95; amazon.com
This 15-momme silk case features lightweight habotai silk that will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, as well as charmeuse piping.
Kitsch Sleep Ritual Silk Pillowcase
To buy: $55; amazon.com
This silk pillowcase guarantees that you'll wake up with super-smooth locks, sans breakage and frizz. Plus, we're loving it in this pretty shade of millennial pink.