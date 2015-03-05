10 Overnight Masks for Your Most Productive Beauty Sleep Ever

When it comes to our evening skin regimen, we look to Korean women for inspiration. Not only do we covet their innovative products, but we also admire their dedication to their complexions; Korean skin care rituals can be anywhere from eight to 20 steps. We think we'd fall asleep before getting through a whole Korean skin-pampering session — but the latest cool product to make it stateside declares it OK to pass out through your skin routine. We're talking about overnight face masks! Richer than your average night cream, a sleeping mask (or sleep pack, as they are known abroad) is designed to go on top of your evening skin treatments as the final step, then rinsed off in the morning. Considering it works while you get your beauty rest, it's the ultimate product for lazy girls. Read on to find the best one for you.

Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask



If we had known it was this easy to wake up looking as perfect as a filtered selfie, we'd have started using Boscia's sleeping mask ($34) long ago. It uses a blend of tsubaki oil (also known as camellia oil) and wakame (Japanese sea kelp) to nourish skin overnight. It absorbs so perfectly that we don't have anything to remove in the morning.

Lancôme Énergie de Vie Nuit Overnight Recovery Mask



The silky, balm-like texture of Lancôme's overnight mask ($65) has us hooked from our first use. We liked how a little went a long way on our combination skin — and how the rhodiola extract brightened our Winter-worn complexion.

Dr. Jart Premium Firming Sleeping Mask



Designed to be the last step of your evening skin regimen, Dr. Jart's sleeping mask ($48) has a jelly texture that locks in your antiaging treatments, making them work even harder. The addition of Korean medicinal herbs to this formula detoxifies skin and provides a subtle, relaxing scent.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask



If you're looking for seriously intensive hydration, Fresh's overnight mask ($92) is your pick. The ultrathick (but not greasy) cream features black-tea extract and peptides, leaving skin firm and lightly scented with sweet tea.

Avon Anew Clinical Overnight Hydration Mask



Those looking for a lightweight formula that still boosts skin's moisture levels should tryAvon's overnight mask ($30). The sheer gel is packed with encapsulated hyaluronic acid, which delivers time-released hydration, and shea butter-packed microbeads that burst open upon application.

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask



Clinique's overnight mask ($33) was one of the first to hit American markets, and it's still one of the best. Apply before bed, and you'll wake up to soft, soothed, flake-free skin.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream



Despite how thick First Aid Beauty's sleeping cream ($38) is, it has a unique, bouncy texture — meaning it doesn't feel heavy on your skin. Colloidal oatmeal eliminates ruddiness, while niacinamide retexturizes rough, aging skin.

Korres Wild Rose + Vitamin C Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial

If you're obsessed with the refreshing properties of rosewater, you need to try Korres's rose-infused sleeping mask ($48). The formula contains both hydrating rosewater and skin-smoothing rose oil (with a serious floral fragrance to boot), as well as hyperpigmentation-brightening vitamin C.

Garnier Ultra-Lift Miracle Sleeping Night Cream



One of the only overnight masks available in the mass market, Garnier's sleeping cream ($17) contains adenosine, a powerful wrinkle smoother, to refresh your complexion. Plus, the addition of lavender oil makes this the perfect night treatment — the ingredient will help lull you to sleep faster.

Vita Liberata Self Tanning Night Moisture Mask



The words "tanning" and "antiaging" are rarely found in the same sentence, but Vita Liberata's night mask ($45) changes that. Not only does this overnight treatment deliver the antioxidant properties of apple extract and vitamin C, but it reveals a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow.

More from Popsugar Beauty:

21 St. Patrick's Day Nail Art Ideas to Copy From Instagram

How to Create the Crisscross Ponytail You Love From Pinterest

35 Beauty Essentials Runway Models Can't Live Without

10 Hacks to Get the Most Out of Your Mascara

Cult Products Every Hair Junkie Needs to Own

This article originally appeared on www.popsugar.com