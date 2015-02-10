Some instances of shedding could just be temporary. Many women lose some hair after giving birth, for instance, as their hormones adjust back to their pre-pregnancy levels, Dr. Piliang says, but it regrows within several months. Many women also have diet issues that affect their hair. "Women more often than men have nutritional deficiencies in iron and zinc," Dr. Piliang says. Both are key nutrients for strong hair, so low levels could weaken your strands. You can fix that by increasing your intake of foods rich in those nutrients, like beans and oysters. You could also take supplements, but check with your doctor first to be safe. Best to avoid extreme eating plans too. Any restrictive diet can lead to hair shedding because you're losing out on essential nutrients, Dr. Piliang says.



