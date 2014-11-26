10 Metallic Nail Polishes You'll Love

Nail the right shade for your skin tone with this handy cheat sheet.

If your skin has a warm cast: Go for the gold

"Golden hues enhance yellow undertones, giving hands a warm glow and more youthful look," says New York City celeb manicurist Jin Soon Choi. (First row, left to right.)

1. Pearl powerâYSL La Laque Couture in DorÃ© OrfÃ©vre, $27; neimanmarcus.com.

2. Festive flecksâNails Inc Special Effects in Belgrave Square, $15; amazon.com.

3. Luxe lacquerâOPI in OPI with a Nice Finn-ish, $10; ulta.com.

4. Subtle shimmerâDeborah Lippmann in Autumn in New York, $20; sephora.com.

5. 14k coolâJulep Color Treat in Mahima, $14; amazon.com.

If your skin has a cool cast: Stick with silver

"The blue hues in silver shades counteract pink undertones, creating a flattering contrast that brightens your skin," Choi notes. (Second row, left to right.)

6. Cosmic colorâSmith & Cult in Bang the Dream, $18; smithandcult.com.

7. Steel appealâNars in Amarapura, $20; neimanmarcus.com.

8. Frosted finishâEssie in Jiggle Hi, Jiggle Low, $9; nordstrom.com.

9. Precious metalâJinSoon in Mica, $18; nordstrom.com.

10. Sparkle onâSally Hansen Big Glitter in Costume Glitters, $6; at mass retailers.

