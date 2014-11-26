10 Metallic Nail Polishes You'll Love

Lisa Shin

Nail the right shade for your skin tone with this handy cheat sheet.

Chelsea Burns
November 26, 2014

Nail the right shade for your skin tone with this handy cheat sheet.

If your skin has a warm cast: Go for the gold

"Golden hues enhance yellow undertones, giving hands a warm glow and more youthful look," says New York City celeb manicurist Jin Soon Choi. (First row, left to right.)

1. Pearl powerâYSL La Laque Couture in DorÃ© OrfÃ©vre, $27; neimanmarcus.com.

2. Festive flecksâNails Inc Special Effects in Belgrave Square, $15; amazon.com.

3. Luxe lacquerâOPI in OPI with a Nice Finn-ish, $10; ulta.com.

4. Subtle shimmerâDeborah Lippmann in Autumn in New York, $20; sephora.com.

5. 14k coolâJulep Color Treat in Mahima, $14; amazon.com.

RELATED: 10 Foods for Stronger Nails and Thicker Hair

If your skin has a cool cast: Stick with silver

"The blue hues in silver shades counteract pink undertones, creating a flattering contrast that brightens your skin," Choi notes. (Second row, left to right.)

6. Cosmic colorâSmith & Cult in Bang the Dream, $18; smithandcult.com.

7. Steel appealâNars in Amarapura, $20; neimanmarcus.com.

8. Frosted finishâEssie in Jiggle Hi, Jiggle Low, $9; nordstrom.com.

9. Precious metalâJinSoon in Mica, $18; nordstrom.com.

10. Sparkle onâSally Hansen Big Glitter in Costume Glitters, $6; at mass retailers.

RELATED: 29 Expert Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up