Move of the Week: Knee Strike

Punch off the pounds with our Move of the Week: The Knee Strike.

Channel all your energy and stress from the day into this workout, which targets the abs and the back--both important muscle groups to strengthen for boxing.

If the move seems too simple, grab two 5-pound dumbbells in each hand and continue through the exercise.

How to do it: Stand with knees slightly bent, feet in fighter’s stance (left foot forward). Raise both arms up and to left as if grabbing something. Engage core muscles and pull hands down as you bend right knee and lift it up to meet them. Return to previous position, tapping right toes to the floor. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat.



