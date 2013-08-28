Move of the Day: Push-Up Side Plank

Want a more toned chest, back, abs, and arms? We bet your answer is yes, and that's just what you'll get with this challenging push-up side plank. Master this move and you'll be slim and trim before you know it.

How to do it: Begin by getting into a low push-up position with your hands under your chest. The distance should be a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Maintain a straight body and engage the core. Press up and extend your arms without locking the elbows.

Next, transfer your weight onto your left hand while lifting your right arm toward the ceiling. Lower down, and repeat on the opposite side; that’s 1 rep.

Repeat for 2 sets of 12 reps.

Trainer tip: When going into a side plank, stack your shoulders one on top of the other.

