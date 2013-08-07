Move of the Day: Lunge Row and Press

This powerful, metabolism-boosting move works the legs, core, back, and shoulders. You'll need one 5- to 8-pound dumbbell to get started.

Rebecca Toback
August 07, 2013

This powerful, metabolism-boosting move works the legs, core, back, and shoulders. You'll need one 5- to 8-pound dumbbell to get started.

How to do it: Stand with the feet together, holding a weight in your right hand by the right shoulder, elbow bent. Lunge forward with the left leg, bending the knees while rotating the torso and lowering the weight down toward your left ankle. Push off the left foot to return to starting position while pulling the hand back to shoulder height. Push dumbbell straight up; return to starting position.

Continue for 8–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 2–3 sets.

Try this move: Lunge Row and Press

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up