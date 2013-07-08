Move of the Day: Bird Dog

This move works on your upper back, butt, and core. All you need is a mat to work this trifecta, and after 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 15 repetitions each, you'll be on your way to a toned mid-section.

How to do it: Get down on all fours. Keeping your abs engaged, lift your right arm and left leg so they’re in line with your body. Reach out your hand and foot in opposite directions from each other. Hold for a 3-5 seconds while engaging your core (don’t let your belly sag). Return to starting position. Repeat with opposite arm and leg; that’s one rep.

Try this move: Bird Dog

