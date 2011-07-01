10 Worst Food Trends, a Low-Cal Happy Hour Solution, and 8 DIY Beauty Treatments

- Don't spend July Fourth in the kitchen! You can have your 'slaw and eat it, too, with these easy takes on classic American favorites. [RealSimple]
- Hey, Diet Coke addict! We're talking to you. Put your hands in the air, and step away from the can. New research says diet sodas may be expanding your waistline. [Time HealthLand]
- Soggy entrée? A fee for tap water? Unreadable menu? These are all part of the 10 worst food trends. [Sunset]
- We've got your back—literally. These tips and tricks will help prevent back injury, or provide relief if you're already suffering. [NYT]
- If you say "TGIF" the low-cal way with this fruity tequila cocktail, you can still say "TGI Beach Day" on the Fourth. [FitSugar]
- Optimism, as a weight-loss plan? We'll bite. Here are five ways to see the bright side. [DailySpark]
- Use your words—you might just tap into a therapeutic practice. Find out how expressive writing has the power to heal. [CNN]
- Look no further than the kitchen counter for your next spa day. Try these eight DIY beauty treatments with natural ingredients. [HuffPo]