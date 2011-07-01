10 Worst Food Trends, a Low-Cal Happy Hour Solution, and 8 DIY Beauty Treatments

July 01, 2011

  • Soggy entrée? A fee for tap water? Unreadable menu? These are all part of the 10 worst food trends. [Sunset]

  • We've got your back—literally. These tips and tricks will help prevent back injury, or provide relief if you're already suffering. [NYT]

