Stats on autism can vary, but the CDC estimates that about one in 68 children in the United States had an autism spectrum disorder between 2000 and 2010, compared to one in 150 in 2000. There’s a lot of disagreement among experts about whether or not this increase reflects more people actually having an autism spectrum disorder, or more diagnoses due to increased awareness and screenings.

"I think it could be a combination of prevalence and diagnosis," says Alexandra Perryman, a board-certified behavior analyst and lead clinician at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of UPMC Theiss Early Autism Program. "The criteria for diagnosis is changing, and that’s lead to more children being diagnosed." She adds that the increase in general awareness among everyone in a child’s life—from parents to daycare workers to pediatricians—probably also helps.

"There is definitely evidence to say that changing diagnosis and better awareness has a significant effect," says Halladay. "But it probably isn’t 100% of the story." In other words, more research is needed to determine what exactly is behind these figures