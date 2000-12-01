Zarah Kavarana has been an editor at Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an eCommerce Editor for InStyle and Shape. She has five years of experience as a writer and editor, with four years covering commerce content. Previously, she wrote and edited shopping content for People, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, and Food & Wine, among other Meredith legacy brands. In addition to writing hundreds of style- and skincare-focused pieces, she test products, stays on top of style trends, and strategizes for long-term vertical growth. She graduated from Boston University's College of Communication.