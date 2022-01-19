Will Carter
Will Carter has written and edited for numerous online publications for nearly a decade, with a primary focus on the ever-growing CBD industry. He is passionate about the health and wellness benefits of CBD and other herbal remedies, specifically their potential to help those with chronic health conditions like Sickle Cell Disease. Will also sharpens his writing craft through technical and professional copyediting. During his free time, Will enjoys video games, catching up on the latest movies and anime, and drafting a screenplay of his own.