Waynette Goodson started as a newspaper reporter before segueing into custom publishing at Pace Communications, where she served as editor for Delta Sky and US Airways magazines. When Pace expanded its portfolio to include luxury hotels and visitors bureaus, Waynette enjoyed stints as editor of Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, and Hotel Conrad magazines, as well as helming the Santa Barbara, California, visitors magazine. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, it wasn't long before the furniture industry came calling, and Waynette became the brand ambassador/editor for Casual Living magazine, developing a luxury publication for the category, Exterior Design. She's written about everything from the plight of the peanut farmer for Georgia magazine to the 30th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd for Rolling Stone. Serving as an adjunct professor of magazine writing at Wake Forest University is her greatest honor. To withstand the stress of a lifetime spent on deadline, Waynette keeps her national fitness certification current with the AFPA (American Fitness Professionals & Associates) and teaches fitness at Gold's Gym. Current goal: Earning her 200-hour yoga teacher training.